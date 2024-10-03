HeART Gallery Holiday Cookie Festival

The HeART Gallery and Studios is bringing back their Holiday Cookie Festival for a second year.

The event will be held on Saturday Oct. 12 and Thursday Oct. 17 and 12 pm at HeART Gallery/St. Paul’s Lutheran church, 428 N Erie St.

Enjoy a lunch, guest speaker, cookie recipes and demonstrations during the festival.

“We want to use this festival as an opportunity to shine a spotlight on excellent home-bakers in the Greater Toledo area,” Kate Philabaum, Director of HeART Gallery said. “We hope this will include favorite family recipes as well as ethnic cookies that our community is known for. Each cookie will be accompanied by its story of inspiration or family tradition, and we look forward to learning about each other through our holiday baking traditions.”

Bakers must provide 3 dozen cookies, the recipe and tradition behind the cookie to participate in the competition.

“You’ll discover a ‘story in every bite’ as we explore our diversity in culture around the greater Toledo area,” the HeART Gallery and Studios wrote on the website.

Holiday cookie traditions that may be seen during the Holiday Cookie Festival include, Hispanic Heritage month, Harvest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, Oktoberfest, Thanksgiving, Diwali, Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, Las Posadas, Santa Lucia and much more.

The HeART Gallery will plate the cookies on themed tables. One dozen will be plated on Saturday, Oct. 12 and one dozen on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Judging is sponsored by King Arthur Flour based on appearance and taste.

To participate as a baker, RSVP by emailing [email protected].

For more information on HeART Gallery and Studios Holiday Cookie Festival, visit heartgalleryandstudios.com/projects-6.