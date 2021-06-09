Go Farm-To-Table with Bittersweet online cooking class

Learn how to make some delicious homemade dishes and support a great local cause by attending the “Farm-To-Table with Bittersweet” interactive virtual cooking class on Thursday, June 17 at 5:30pm. The class will be held as part of the “Celebrating Possibilities” virtual event.

Led by plant-based chef and Bittersweet Gardens specialist Beth Kuntz-Wineland, “Farm-To-Table” will show attendees how to make roasted veggie tacos and Southwest salad, made with crops produced by the team at Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse.

Tickets to attend the online class cost $50 per household, and one ticket covers as many viewers as wish to view the event in your home. Attendees will be sent Zoom access and a full ingredient list for the featured dishes. Attendees will also be able to purchase the ingredients directly from Bittersweet themselves, for contactless pick-up at the Market at Bittersweet Gardens.

In addition to the cooking class, Bittersweet also will host a pair of additional free events for viewers on June 17: A virtual petting zoo at 7pm, and a Virtual Music Vine performed live on the farm at 7:30pm. Both events will be hosted on the Bittersweet Farms Facebook page.

All the “Celebrating Possibilities” events benefit Bittersweet Farms, which provides support and vocational possibilities for adults and adolescents in the area with autism.

To purchase a ticket to attend “Farm-To-Table,” please visit the “Celebrating Possibilities” webpage.