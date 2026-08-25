From Office Job to Toledo Chef: Jake Barrick Launches The Barrick Bespoke

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Jake Barrick had a great job working in an office and making good money. Things were going well, so why mess with it? Then, last Christmas, everything changed for Jake because of a dinner of beef Wellington.

Jake had always enjoyed cooking, so for him to create a gourmet meal was not out of the ordinary. He spent a few days planning the menu, sourcing the best quality ingredients, envisioning how to prepare this memorable meal. On Christmas Day, Jake’s family enjoyed the meal he had prepared, sharing rave reviews. Around the table, all encouraged Jake to start his own food business.

At age 52 and with the support of his family behind him, Jake Barrick traded in his comfortable office job for an apron and a new adventure. In January 2026, he opened The Barrick Bespoke, a catering company specializing in farm-to-table food, employing fresh ingredients and cutting-edge cooking techniques.

From a job while in college

It all started back when Jake was in college when he landed a job at Chipotle. Though he had no expectations to enter the food business as a career, that job provided training in classic knife skills, which gave him a sturdy foundation for his culinary journey. To Jake’s surprise, he loved the job and worked there for eight years, including as a general manager.

He then was hired at Core Life Eatery, a farm-to-table restaurant. For that job he flew to New York for formal training. “I loved my experience because my passion fueled my education,” Jake said. He spent years working in restaurants, but when he was offered an office job for more money, he traded in his apron for a suit and tie. That is, until the holiday meal of beef Wellington that he prepared, prompted him to get back into the kitchen, full time, on his own terms.

Still yearning to learn

Now instead of sitting at a desk and answering emails, Jake spends his mornings practicing making pastry. His journey to this point has included more than just a career change. Jake is also in recovery, celebrating more than five years of sobriety. He says that experience has taught him the value of consistency and discipline, qualities he now brings into the kitchen and his business.

“I am hungry to learn new skills and grow as a chef. I’m really excited to make sweets. I love sweets.” And Jake’s passion for food doesn’t stop at sugary confections; he cooks most anything, from roasting an entire pig to rolling out homemade pasta, and he is always trying to learn more. “I’m constantly chasing those intricate techniques.”

“Everyone says start small, but I don’t want to start small,” Jake enthuses, adding “I’m excited to bring something new to Toledo. I’m not looking to make a million dollars, but I want to make great food and do what I love.” Currently, The Barrick Bespoke only offers catering, but Jake has ambitious dreams. He envisions expanding into farmers markets and, potentially, a food truck and then, one day, to opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant with a seasonal menu, to entice customers back with every change in the weather. A year ago Jake Barrick had a great office job; now he has one that he loves, and he is just getting started.

Follow along The Barrick Bespoke on their website, Instagram and Facebook!