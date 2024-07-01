Food Calendar July 2024

WEDNESDAY, July 10

The Bear Season 3 Dinner

Four innovative and delicious courses inspired by the hit show The Bear. Reservations are available online. $78. 6-9pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

THURSDAY, July 11

Monthly Wine Tasting

Black Kite Coffee hosts a relaxed wine tasting. $5 to taste 4 featured wines and a bonus wine. $5. 5-7pm. Black Kite Coffee, 2499 Collingwood Blvd. blackkitecoffee.com

THURSDAY, July 18

Blooms & Botanicals: Floral Design & Cocktails w. Beautiful Blooms By Jen

Learn about the art of floral design while enjoying a specially curated cocktail menu. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $55. 6-9pm. Bellwether at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

Registry Bistro Craft Cocktail Workshop

Learn about and enjoy cocktails with light bites to compliment them. Reservations are required. $35. 6-7:30pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St., 419-725-0444.

FRIDAY, July 19 and SATURDAY, July 20

12th Annual Sylvania Pizza Palooza

Vote for the People’s Choice Award winner at this fun annual competition. $8, children 12 and under are free. 5pm. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. centennialterrace.org

Beer Tasting

Pre-game with a beer tasting before the Mud Hens take on the St. Paul Saints. $45. 7:05pm. Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington St. milb.com/toledo

MONDAY, July 22

Seasonal Cooking: Colorado Green Chile

Learn about and harvest ingredients to make a Colorado-style pork green chile stew to enjoy at the end of the class. Register online. $40. 6-8pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St. Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

Tea Mocktail Mixology Class

Join the Wood County Museum & The Summer Kitchen girls for a tea mocktail class. Register online. $35. 6pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

SATURDAY, July 27

Bon Appétit: A French Brunch Experience

A French-themed brunch cooking experience. Spend the morning preparing and enjoying iconic French breakfast foods. Registration is required. $100. 9am-noon. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St. Perrysburg. 577foundation.org