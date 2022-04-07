Drink to equality at “Pride & Spirits” on April 9

Barr’s Public House is teaming up with Equality Toledo for a brand new competition that will see bartenders from around the Toledo area compete to make great cocktails, all for a great cause.

The inaugural “Pride & Spirits” will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 2pm. The majority of the proceeds raised will benefit Equality Toledo.

The last bartender standing at the end of the competition will win a cash prize, and the winning cocktail will be added to the Barr’s Public House Spring/Summer cocktail menu.

Barr’s Public House has also pledged that 10% of all food sales the day of the competition will be donated to Equality Toledo, and for every sale of the winning cocktail over the course of its time on the Spring/Summer menu, $1 will be donated to the organization, as well.

Equality Toledo was formed in 2004 in response to Ohio’s Issue One amendment making same-sex unions unconsitutional. In the years since (and following the Supreme Court ruling in favor of marriage equality in 2015), the group has evolved its goals as an organization fighting on behalf of the area’s LGBTQA+ individuals.

General admission to the event is $20. A set of VIP admissions have already sold out. To get your tickets, visit Eventbrite.