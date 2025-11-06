Dining Dynasty: The next generation of the Mancy family join Toledo’s culinary empire

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Family means everything, especially when there’s a family like the Mancys, the Toledo lineage that has brought fine dining to Northwest Ohio for more than a century.

Since 1921, when Gus Mancy Sr. and Nikolas Graham first opened Mancy’s Steakhouse on Philips Avenue, serving in-house cut steaks, Mancy’s has been a surname synonymous with quality and excellence.

Since those bygone days of the Jazz era Roaring Twenties, the Mancy’s empire has expanded to include such eateries as Shorty’s True American Roadhouse, Mancy’s Italian

Grill, Bluewater Grill, and Mancy’s Italian Grill. Also operating within the Mancy’s orbit, though not officially a member of the Mancy’s Restaurant Group–is Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar, which is known throughout Ohio as one of the best places to get a slice of pizza pie.

In recent years, many Mancy family members have joined the family business, carrying the culinary legacy into the future.

But according to patriarch George Mancy, who helps oversee Mancy’s Italian Grill, being a part of the Mancy’s story is more than just having a recognizable surname.

“This isn’t just about keeping the family business going–it’s about watching the next generation bring their own energy and heart into it. The fourth generation is here and we’re excited for whoever’s next to jump in and be part of the story,” said George.

Toledo City Paper reached out to five members of the Mancy family who have joined the family business in recent years.

Andrew Mancy

General manager, The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

What made you want to go into the restaurant business? I grew up around restaurants, so it’s always been a part of who I am. I love the energy, the people, and the constant challenge of creating great experiences for guests. There’s something really rewarding about seeing people gather, eat, and have a good time around some- thing you helped build.

What’s your favorite menu item that your restaurant serves? That’s a tough one—but I’d have to say our Margherita pizza. It’s simple, classic, and shows off everything we do best: Fresh dough, high-quality ingredients, and attention to detail.

Favorite part of your job: Football game day Saturdays. The energy around the restaurant, especially being right by UT, is unbeatable. It’s busy, chaotic, and a lot of fun.

Least favorite part of your job: The unpredictability. You can plan everything perfectly, but in this business, something unexpected always happens. Learning to roll with it is part of the job.

Advice for people who want to enter the restaurant/hospitality business: Be ready to work hard and stay hands-on. It’s not a 9-to-5 kind of career—it takes passion, patience, and consistency. But if you love food and people, there’s nothing more rewarding than building a place that brings a community together.

Grace Mancy

Food & Beverage assistant manager, The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

What’s your favorite childhood memory: Spending time in New Jersey with my mom’s side of the family, swimming in the ocean, eating Mack & Manco pizza, and devouring subs from White House sub shop.

What made you want to go into the restaurant business: It has always been an option not to go into the restaurant business. That choice gave me the time and space to figure out my “why.” Three years ago, my answer would have been simple, a sense of duty to my family as the fourth generation carrying on a tradition of great hospitality. But as time has passed and I’ve developed my own skills, my answer has evolved into something different: why not? Every day, we can choose to be great and deliver the best hospitality to our community, and also to create an experience my great-grandfather would be proud of. The continuous support from our community is both humbling and rewarding. It is selfish in the sense that seeing people enjoy what we’ve built brings me such deep satisfaction, but when you know the product is great, it’s hard not to feel fulfilled by that shared growth as a company and support from the community.

What’s your favorite menu item that your restaurant serves: Gracie’s Veggies of course!

Alma mater: The University of South Dakota – (B.B.A) Bachelor of Business Administration

Favorite part of your job: Watching the faces of our guests when their pizza arrives at the table.

Least favorite part of your job: Cutting onions

Advice for people who want to enter the restaurant/hospitality business: Determine your values and stick to them. Know your “why” and allow it to evolve with time and experience. The restaurant business is hard because it is a living, breathing industry that never stops changing. It is easy to get pulled in many different directions, but if you stay true to yourself and your values, success will follow no matter how big or small it may look from the outside.

Michael Mancy

Assistant to the General Manager at Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

What’s your favorite childhood memory: Decorating the Steakhouse with my Dad for the Christmas season is something that will always stand out to me and something I enjoy to this day!

What made you want to go into the restaurant business? Growing up in the business, I developed a passion for it at a young age. I’ve always enjoyed dining out and seeing the way others execute and bringing a little piece of my experiences back to our restaurants.

Favorite menu Item: The beef short ribs are incredible. The crispy salt and pepper rub with the classic Shorty’s BBQ sauce work great together.

Alma Mater: Columbus State Culinary Program

Least Favorite Part of the job: Predicting an unpredictable business is never easy, yet our vendors consistently do an exceptional job stepping up when it matters most.

Joey Mancy

Kitchen staff, Mancy’s Steakhouse

What made you want to get into the business? I grew up as a kid always being around it. As I got older and began developing my culinary skills in the kitchen, something changed. I started realizing it wasn’t just about cooking or making money, it was about carrying on something much bigger than myself. I was representing my family’s name, a legacy built over generations, and every shift became a chance to honor that. That’s when I fell in love not just with food, but with the purpose behind what we do.

Favorite menu item: Our Signature New York strip with a baked potato and our house made French onion soup. It represents the heart of what Mancy’s is.

Alma matter: I graduated from St. Francis de Sales in 2022. Currently enrolled at Miami University where I study organizational leadership with minors in general business and human capital management at the Farmer School of Business. My time here has helped me grow not just as a student but as a leader ready to step into the hospitality industry.

Favorite part about my job: My favorite part about working in the kitchen and in hospitality is putting smiles on people’s faces.

Least favorite part of job: The restaurant business never really stops, and it takes a lot of time and energy to keep everything running at the level we expect. But even though it’s challenging, it makes the successes that much more rewarding.

Advice for people who want to go into hospitality: Know it’s not just a job, it’s a lifestyle. You need passion, patience, and a willingness to outwork others.

Nikolas Mancy

General Manager of Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

What made you want to go into the restaurant business? I grew up surrounded by people who took pride in creating memorable experiences through food and service. I have always wanted to.

What’s your favorite menu item that your restaurant serves? It’s hard to pick just one, but that’s why we just introduced a short list to feature rotating specials.

Alma mater: I graduated with a Hospitality degree from Ohio State in 2021.

Favorite part of your job: The people — both the team and the guests. I love watching the staff grow and take pride in what they do. And when guests come in, have a great meal, and leave with a smile. That’s what makes it all worth it.

Advice for people who want to enter the restaurant/hospitality business: Be ready to work hard and care about people. This business is all about passion and consistency.