Dining by the Shore: Waterfront Restaurants Roundup

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Maumee River Yacht Club

2735 Broadway St.

419-382-3625

Main Dining Room: 11am-2pm (Lunch), 5pm-9pm (Dinner) Tuesdays & Fridays.

Tap Room: 5pm-9pm Thursday & Friday; 12pm-8pm Saturday; 1pm-7pm Sunday.

facebook.com/MaumeRiverYachtClub

Have an exclusive summertime dining experience at Maumee River Yacht Club, with a private view of the river and choices including soups, salads, and sandwiches.

Zia’s

20 Main St.

419-697-4559

ziasrestaurant.com

5pm-9pm, Monday-Thursday

5pm-10pm, Friday

4pm-10pm, Saturday

4pm-9pm, Sunday

Zia’s offers homestyle Italian food like pizza, pasta and meat dishes at The Docks. Their charming atmosphere continues out onto the patio, where you can enjoy a meal while watching the boats on the Maumee River.

Real Seafood Company

22 Main St.

419-697-4400

realseafoodcorestaurant.com

4pm-9:30pm, Monday-Tuesday

11:30am-9:30pm, Wednesday-Thursday

11:30am-10pm, Friday

12pm-10pm, Saturday

12pm-9pm, Sunday

The Real Seafood Company sources its fresh fish, oysters, lobster and shrimp off the coasts of New England, the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico to provide high-quality seafood cuisine. A patio with clear river views off the docks completes the experience.

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

24 Main St.

419-690-8330

mexicanrestauranttoledo.com

11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday

11am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday

11am-9pm, Sunday

For 30+ years, El Vaquero has created authentic Mexican dishes (and, of course, margaritas) with unique combinations of vegetables, spices, and sauces. Enjoy one of their many options while sitting along The Docks waterfront view of the city.

The Heights

444 N Summit St.

419-243-7565

theheightstoledo.com

4pm-11pm, Tuesday-Thursday

4pm-12am, Friday & Saturday

Have a delicious beer, wine, or specialty cocktail on the spectacular rooftop bar of The Heights. The inviting and upscale atmosphere is accompanied by sweeping views of the Maumee River alongside the skyline.

Brim House

444 N Summit St.

419-243-7664

Inside the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel

brimhousetoledo.com

Breakfast: 6:30am – 11am, Monday-Saturday; 7am-11am, Sunday

Dinner & Bar: 4pm-9pm, daily

Brim House is your morning destination for a cozy and elegant breakfast. Have your coffee, pancakes, and more alongside the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Chop House

300 N Summit St. #140

419-720-4336

thechophouserestaurant.com

5pm-10pm, Monday-Thursday

4pm-10pm, Friday-Saturday

Indulge in a sophisticated dinner at The Chop House, with premium steak, seafood, and wines to choose from. Views of the High Level Bridge and clear skies above the Maumee River make for a pleasant addition.

The Old Bag of Nails Pub

615 Riverside Dr.

567-315-8048

oldbagofnails.com

11am-9pm, Sunday-Thursday

11am-10pm, Friday-Saturday

Fish and chips, battered pickles, and a variety of pub comfort foods are available at The Old Bag of Nails Pub. Patio seating allows for riverside views in summertime weather.

Rockwell’s at the Oliver House

27 Broadway St.

419-243-1302

rockwells.mbaybrew.com

5pm-9pm, Thursday-Saturday

3pm-8pm, Sunday

Located inside MBBC Oliver House, Rockwell’s has been serving delicious steakhouse eats for the last 25 years. Enjoyed his prime-aged USDA meats, fresh seafood, wine, beer, cocktails, and more while taking in the view of the beautiful Maumee river.

Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant

6339 Edgewater Dr., Erie, MI

734-723-7411

webbersrestaurant.com

4pm-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday

4pm-9:30pm, Friday-Saturday

12pm-8:30pm, Sunday

Beginning as a small carry out in 1933, Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant has been serving beers for generations. Having since added a fitting menu of seafood, sandwiches, and broils, Webber’s is the staple for a fun and casual meal right on the Ottawa River.