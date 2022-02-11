Dining After Dark: Late Night Eats

(updated 2/11/22)

While many may be asleep, some still have an appetite. If you’re looking to smash on some delicious grub after 10pm, Toledo’s got your back. Plenty of restaurants around town are open after hours to satisfy your late night hunger.

*— Open after midnight

4 Seasons Cafe

1208 N Reynolds Rd | 419-724-4040

Hours: 6pm-midnight, daily

Devour some late night Mediterranean food in a traditional hookah environment!

5th Street Pub

105 W 5th St, Perrysburg | 419-931-9933

5577 Monroe St, Sylvania | 419-517-5311

Hours: 11am-10pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-midnight Fri & Sat

Head over to Toledo’s little slice of Italy, 5th Street Pub, specializing in handmade pizza crafted from a 150-year-old Neopolitan recipe!

The Attic on Adams*

1701 Adams St | 419-243-5350

Kitchen Hours: 3pm-2am Mon-Fri, 2pm-2am Sat-Sun

Bar food doesn’t get more delightful. Head to the Attic for great drinks along with delicious food on a night out. The menu includes hummus, wraps, and fries so good they’ll make you cry.

Bar 145*

5305 Monroe St | 419-593-0073

Kitchen Hours: 4pm-1am Mon-Thurs, 11:30-2am Fri-Sat, 11:30am-1am Sun

Late night meals are served at Bar 145 with a side of live music. Enjoy a perfectly cooked burger, listen to live music and top it all off with a refreshing drink.

The Blarney Irish Pub*

601 Monroe St | 419-418-2339

Hours: 11:30amam-10pm Mon-Thurs, 11:30am-1am Fri-Sat

Looking for a plethora of brews in an Irish-style hangout? The Blarney is the spot for you. Stop by for some late night food and catch live music Thurs-Sat.

Caribbean Breeze Restaurant & Lounge*

1830 W Bancroft St | 419-472-2512

Hours: 11-2:30 Mon-Wed, 11-3am Thurs, 11-4am Fri-Sat

Pizza and tacos aren’t the only late night options anymore! Caribbean Breeze brings a jerk twist to midnight munchies.

Carlos’ Poco Loco*

1809 Adams St | 419-214-1655

Hours: 11am-9pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-1am Thurs-Fri, 12pm-1am Sat

Craving a taco that isn’t served out of a fast-food window? Head to Carlos’ Poco Loco which features its street taco menu until 1am Thursday-Friday. These fresh, palm-sized bite of heaven are the perfect way to end the night.

Central Hot Dog*

626 Front St | 419-698-3719

Hours: Open 24 hours

Midnight chili dog craving? Central Hot Dog is here to make your dreams come true. They’re open 24 hours, which means you can crush your hot dog craving anytime, day or night.

Chevy’s Place*

702 Monroe St | 419-973-4241

Hours: 5pm-2am Mon-Thurs, 3pm-2am, Fri, Noon-2am Sat & Sun

Grab your cowboy boots and your southern twang and head over to Chevy’s Place where a southern atmosphere will surround you no matter how late it is! Treat yourself to some tasty gator bites or try the classic chicken and waffles duo!

Daffy’s Thirsty Duck*

5134 Lewis Ave | 419-476-2122

Hours: 10:30am-2:30am Sun-Tues, 6:30am-2:30am Wed-Fri, 8:30am-2:30am Saturday

Small town feels with a classic bar menu, Daffy’s, open until the early morning hours, offers a solution to your late night hunger. Play darts, drink cold beer and enjoy good food.

Dexter’s*

6023 Manley Rd | 419-865- 4482

Hours: 11-1am Mon-Fri, 11am-11pm Sun

WARNING: Mouth-watering burgers offered! Try some of the most unique sauces and burgers that you can only get at Dexter’s.

Doc Watson’s*

1515 S Byrne Rd | 419-389-6003

Hours: 8am-2am Sun, 11am-2am Mon, 7am-2am Tues-Sat

A fun atmosphere and good food and drinks are all available after dark at Doc Watson’s. Choose a late night snack from the menu like quesadillas, pita pizzas and more.

Downtown Johnny’s

513 Jefferson Ave | 567-318-5820

Hours: 11am-5pm Tues-Wed, 11am-9:30pm Thurs, 11am-midnight Fri-Sat

Nothing more welcoming than a family owned and run bar. Hand-cut fries hit the spot at this late night stop. Swing by Johnny’s for a guilty-pleasure side of deep-fried Oreos or delicious mac ‘n’ cheese.

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

28 N St Clair St | 419-724-2337

Hours: 4pm-11:30am Fri, Noon-11:30pm Sat

For good food and a cold beer under the moon. visit Fleetwood’s. For a delicious meal paired with excellent sides, like warm bacon mac n’ cheese, out on the patio or rooftop bar accompanied by a beautiful night sky this is your place.

Fricker’s*

19 N St. Clair St | 419-244-9464

Hours: 11am-midnight Sun-Thurs, 11am-1:30pm Fri-Sat

Wings and brews are the cherries on top of a night out after a Hens game. Sit back, relax, enjoy some sports and food into the wee hours of the morning.

Georgjz419 Fun, Food & Spirits*

1205 Adams St. | 419-842-4477

Hours: 4pm-1am Mon, 4pm-2:30am Tues-Sat, 1pm-midnight Sun

With reasonably priced, delicious food late into the night, you can’t beat Georgjz for a night of drinks, good eats, and entertainment. They have salads, wraps, tacos, quesadillas and pizza that will knock your socks off.

Home Slice Pizza*

28 S St Clair St | 419-724-7437

Hours: 11am-10pm Sun-Thurs, 11am-2am Fri-Sat

Visit Home Slice for a cheesy midnight meal run. The menu includes a number of Italian sandwiches and salads, along with a selection of New York style specialty pizzas.

Manhattans Pub ‘n Cheer*

1516 Adams St | 419-243-6675

Hours: 11am-11pm Mon-Wed, 11am-12am Thurs-Sat, 10am-2pm Sunday

Looking for a taste of the Big Apple? It’s right in your backyard. Make your way to Manhattan’s with their New York inspired menu that will abide your midnight hunger.

Oasis*

3303 Dorr St | 419-536-3663

Hours: 10am-3am Sun-Mon, 10am-4am Thurs-Sat

Craving a late night meal? Oasis has a wide range of food, including gyros, pasta, milkshakes and more. Your late night hunger won’t go unsatisfied if you make a trip to Oasis.

Paddy Jack’s

6725 W Central Ave | 419-725-9048

Hours: 11am-10pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-12am Friday and Saturday, 11am-9pm Sunday

Late night cravings are quashed at Paddy Jack’s. With their extensive menu, including an entire menu of just creatively stuffed grilled cheeses, you’re guaranteed to leave full.

Pizza Cat

4034 Monroe St | 419-214-1640

Hours: 10am-midnight daily

While your household cat makes mischief in the kitchen in the middle of the night, the cats in this kitchen choose to create delicious masterpieces instead. When those late night pizza cravings hit, Pizza Cat delivers yummy goodness.

Pizza Pub 516

27072 Carronade Dr, Perrysburg | 419-874-7773

Hours: 11am-midnight Mon-Sat

Head over to Pizza Pub 516 after hours to enjoy a delicious late night meal. Obviously, we know what you’ll be eating. Grab a drink, too.

Reset*

5305 Monroe St, Toledo | 419-593-0073

27250 Crossroads Pkwy, Rossford | 419-874-4555

Hours: 4pm-2am Mon-Thurs, 11:30am-2am Fri-Sun

Get your game on at Reset, adult arcade and all around fun-spot. Food and drinks, as well? Yes, please.

Rocky’s*

4020 Secor Rd | 419-472-1996

Hours: 4pm-12am Monday, 12am-2pm | 4pm-12am Tues-Sun.

It’s late, you’re hungry and still ready to party. Rocky’s is the place to be. Live music events, high energy atmosphere, and delicious build your own pizzas and hearty sandwiches all await you.

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

3115 W Bancroft St | 419-720-1818

Hours: 4pm-9pm Sun-Mon, 11am-10pm Tues-Thurs, 11am-11pm Fri-Sat

‘That’s too much pizza,’ said no one ever. Head over to W Bancroft to get some stubbornly delicious pizza when the late night cheesy cravings take over!

Swig*

219 Louisiana Ave, Perrysburg | 419-873-6223

Hours: 11am-12am Mon-Thurs, 11am-2am Friday and Saturday, 12pm-10pm Sunday

Swig can leave your hunger after dark satisfied with their traditional bar food including homemade sausages and franks. Nothing satisfies midnight hunger quite like grilled meats piled high with delicious toppings.

The Tin Can*

1 South Erie St | 419-472-1785

Hours: 5pm-midnight Sun-Wed, 5pm-1am Thurs-Sat

The Tin Can offers the perfect late night snacks: mac n’ cheese bites, pizza rolls, walking tacos, fried pickles. Need we say more?

The Village Idiot*

309 Conant St, Maumee | 419-893-7281

Hours: 11am-midnight Sun-Thurs, 11am-1am Fri-Sat

Hungry and jonesing for some tunes? Make your way to the Village Idiot for delicious homemade pizza, craft beer and best of all, live music to enjoy seven nights a week.

The VI*

4984 N Holland Sylvania Rd., Sylvania | 419-841-5100

Hours: 3-midnight Mon-Tues, 11:30am-midnight Wed-Thurs, 11:30-1am Fri-Sat, 11:30am-11pm Sun

The classic neighborhood favorite is available until midnight or later almost every day of the week.

White Tower*

1515 W Sylvania Ave | 419-478-3000

Hours: Open 24/7

You ever wake up at 4am craving a breakfast sandwich but you don’t want to go to a drive-thru? If so, White Tower is your fix. Open 24/7, it will satisfy your insomniac taste buds.

Ye Olde Cock N’ Bull Tavern

9 N Huron St | 419-244-2855

Hours: 3pm-2am Mon-Fri, 12pm-2am Saturday and Sunday

With live entertainment six days a week and the famous Cock N’ Bull burger, this tavern keeps you entertained and well-fed!