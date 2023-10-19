Deviled Egg Roundup Toledo

One thing almost all Americans can agree on, is that holiday get-togethers just wouldn’t be the same without a halved hard-boiled egg filled with a creamy mayo-mustard based filling. Like any staple dish, many chefs have taken a spin on their version of the deviled eggs.
From classic, to deep fried, bacon, barbecue or vegan – if you are craving the iconic holiday delicacy, you can get it all year long. Toledo has many delectable, deviled egg options to offer.
Big Apple Deli
2118 Woodville Road, Oregon. 419-698-2344
Deviled Egg 4 packs, Deviled Egg Coleslaw and Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad.
Focaccia’s
333 N. Summit St. 419-246-3354
Garnished with peppered bacon and sriracha sauce.
Served Saturday & Sunday 9am-2:30pm at The Garden
Fowl & Fodder
614 Adams St. 419-214-1588
BBQ pork belly, chopped pickles, whipped egg yolks and Bloody Mary jam.
Hannon’s Block Restaurant
619 N. Monroe St. 419-407-5146
https://www.hannonsblockrestaurant.com
Yolks, garlic aioli, pickled red onion and dill.
Served during brunch hours
Harbor Town Tavern
7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg. 419-874-8590
https://www.harbortowntavern.com
Topped with spicy pepper jam and candied bacon.
J. Alexander’s Restaurant
3515 Talmadge Road. 419-474-8620
Finished with sugar-cured bacon, salt, paprika and homemade pickle relish.
Leroy & Margaret’s South
5131 Heatherdowns Blvd.
https://www.instagram.com/leroy.andmargarets/?hl=en
Deep fried eggs piped with a smooth cajun spiced filling.
Mindful Table
4446 W. Central Ave. 419-345-6755
4155 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg.
https://www.atthemindfultable.com
Deviled potatoes.
Village Inn
4984 N Holland Sylvania Road, Sylvania. 419-841-5100
Tangy house made mix with a bit of creole seasoning and bacon.
Whiskey & The Wolf
6515 W. Alexis Road. 419-690-4280.
https://www.whiskeyandthewolf.com
Classic mix of mayo and mustard, paprika and chives.