Deviled Egg Roundup Toledo

One thing almost all Americans can agree on, is that holiday get-togethers just wouldn’t be the same without a halved hard-boiled egg filled with a creamy mayo-mustard based filling. Like any staple dish, many chefs have taken a spin on their version of the deviled eggs.

From classic, to deep fried, bacon, barbecue or vegan – if you are craving the iconic holiday delicacy, you can get it all year long. Toledo has many delectable, deviled egg options to offer.

Big Apple Deli

2118 Woodville Road, Oregon. 419-698-2344

https://big-apple-deli.com

Deviled Egg 4 packs, Deviled Egg Coleslaw and Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad.

Focaccia’s

333 N. Summit St. 419-246-3354

https://focaccias419.com

Garnished with peppered bacon and sriracha sauce.

Served Saturday & Sunday 9am-2:30pm at The Garden

Fowl & Fodder

614 Adams St. 419-214-1588

https://www.fowlandfodder.com

BBQ pork belly, chopped pickles, whipped egg yolks and Bloody Mary jam.

Hannon’s Block Restaurant

619 N. Monroe St. 419-407-5146

https://www.hannonsblockrestaurant.com

Yolks, garlic aioli, pickled red onion and dill.

Served during brunch hours

Harbor Town Tavern

7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg. 419-874-8590

https://www.harbortowntavern.com

Topped with spicy pepper jam and candied bacon.

J. Alexander’s Restaurant

3515 Talmadge Road. 419-474-8620

https://jalexanders.com

Finished with sugar-cured bacon, salt, paprika and homemade pickle relish.

Leroy & Margaret’s South

5131 Heatherdowns Blvd.

https://www.instagram.com/leroy.andmargarets/?hl=en

Deep fried eggs piped with a smooth cajun spiced filling.

Mindful Table

4446 W. Central Ave. 419-345-6755

4155 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg.

https://www.atthemindfultable.com

Deviled potatoes.

Village Inn

4984 N Holland Sylvania Road, Sylvania. 419-841-5100

https://www.thevisylvania.com

Tangy house made mix with a bit of creole seasoning and bacon.

Whiskey & The Wolf

6515 W. Alexis Road. 419-690-4280.

https://www.whiskeyandthewolf.com

Classic mix of mayo and mustard, paprika and chives.