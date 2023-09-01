Culinary Calendar Sept. 2023

WED, Sept. 6

Manhattan’s Wine Tasting

Enjoy select wines with small plate pairings. Fee includes tax and gratuity. By reservation only. Call (419) 243-6675 for reservation. $60. 6:30pm-9:30pm. Manhattans Pub & Cheer, 1516 Adams St. manhattanstoledo.com.

French Wine Tasting Wednesday

Explore the wines of France. Attendees will taste, compare and discuss six different French wines. Each ticket includes a personal cheese plate to accompany the wines. $30. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S. Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com.

THURS, Sept. 7

Farm to Table Dinner on Lane Street

Take in a farm-to-table dinner under the stars on Lane Street in Blissfield. Stroll through the Market on Lane and enjoy music and drinks at this dinner party. Choice of chicken or beef entree. Tickets available on Eventbrite. $85. 6pm-9pm. Downtown Blissfield, 130 S. Lane St., Blissfield, MI. blissfieldmainstreet.com.

SAT, Sept. 9

Toledo Beer Festival

The Toledo Beer Festival brings the area’s largest regional craft beer festival to Water Street (behind Fort Industry Square). Along with a selection of local and regional beers from Toledo and the surrounding areas, Toledo Beer Festival 2023 will feature great local eats from area food trucks, and live music from local bands and DJs. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or at the event. $35-$45. Water St.

On Tap and Uncorked

Enjoy live music, wine, craft beer and local bites while supporting Sylvania Area Family Services, Inc. $103. 7pm-11pm. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. Sa-fs.org





SUN, Sept. 10 and Sept. 24

Something to Brunch About Sundaze

Aria Banquet Hall offers a 21+ brunch the second and fourth Sunday of each month showcasing various caterers and music genres spun by the hottest DJs. Sep. 10 features Rap & Trap and Sep. 24 features NeoSoul and jazz. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $25-$440. Aria Banquet Hall, 5969 Telegraph Rd.



THURS, Sept. 14

Hop Chef Season 3

The annual local chef competition benefits the Northwest Ohio Food Bank. Chefs will compete to provide the best dish paired with Maumee Bay Brewing Company’s craft beers. Tickets are $70. 6pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 201 Morris St. 419-243-1302. mbaybrew.com





SAT. Sept. 16

Vegetable Fermentation

An introduction to the practicalities and science behind preserving vegetables with microorganisms. Students will get hands-on experience as they are guided to make a vegetable ferment of their choice. $35. 10am-noon or 2pm-4pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org





TUE, Sept. 19

Toledo GROWs Harvest Dinner with Chefs Elias Hajjar and Rob Campbell

Take part in a farm-to-table meal with a small group. Featuring produce from Toledo GROWs farm, this culinary experience is part of a series of meals prepared by local chefs in a variety of beautiful settings. Ticketed. $100. 6pm. Poco Piatti, 9 N. St. Clair St. toledogrows.org





THURS, Sept. 21

Apple of My Chai: Chai Cooking Class

Join The Summer Kitchen Girls and talk about fall’s favorite tea and learn how to create treats with chai & apples. Tickets can be purchased online or in-store. Tickets include recipes and a package of chai to take home. $35. 7pm. The Summer Kitchen, 4702 W. US-6, Helena. thesummerkitchengirls.com



Road Trip

SUN, Sept. 10

Detroit Foodie Fair and Detroit Vegan

You can find the best flavor makers, purveyors, artisans, and food organizations of Detroit and surrounding areas at Eastern Market’s Shed 5. Detroit Vegan, organized by Mercantile Fairs, runs alongside the Detroit Foodie Fair, so there’s something for everyone. 10am-4pm. Eastern Market, 2934 Russell St., Detroit. detroitfoodiefair.com, detroit-vegan.com

