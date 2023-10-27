Culinary Calendar November 2023

WEDS, Nov. 1

Manhattan’s Wine Tasting

Enjoy select wines with small plate pairings. Fee includes tax and gratuity. By reservation only. Call 419-243-6675 for reservations. $60. 6:30-9:30pm. Manhattans Pub & Cheer, 1516 Adams St. manhattanstoledo.com

THURS, Nov. 2

Libbey House Wine Tasting Event

Jim Sautter, Level One Sommelier, of Sautter’s Market will provide informal presentations of five fine wines to enjoy with carefully paired appetizers. Ticketed. $40. 6-8pm. Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Blvd. libbeyhouse.org

FRI, Nov. 3

BG Brewfest

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation foundation will host this craft beer festival. Live music from Ampwagon and food available for purchase from Hotdawg Hut. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $30. 6-9pm. Veterans Building in City Park, 520 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green

THURS, Nov. 9

Sip, Sip HOORAY 2023

Enjoy wine, local beer, and bourbon. Live music will entertain you while you graze on the culinary talents of local restaurants. All proceeds benefit Mobile Meals of Toledo. $75. 6pm. The Venues, 540 S. St. Clair St. mobilemeals.org/sip23

THURS, Nov. 16

MFC Cooking Class

Presented by The Multifaith Council of Northwest Ohio. Members of the Hindu Faith Community will demonstrate and teach a specific dish, using skills and foods from their culture, for those wanting to add to their Thanksgiving Holiday dinner menu. $20-$30. 7-8:30pm. Location to be announced. Multifaithcouncil.org

Craft Cocktail Workshop at Registry Bistro

Shake things up with this hands-on experience. Learn the history of a cocktail and how to mix it. November will feature Cocktails for Entertaining. Light nibbles and nosh. Call to reserve your spot at 419-725-0444. $35. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St.

SAT, Nov. 18

T-Town Burn Down Extravaganza

This 2-day event will feature free hot sauce tastings, spicy food eating contests, food trucks and a live DJ. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $10-$15. Noon-8pm. Also on Sunday, Nov. 19, noon-6pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave.

Chocolate + Beer Pairing

Presented by Harvest Chocolate. Try pairings of chocolate with beer, and learn about the processes behind each flavor. Ticketed. $40. 3pm. Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co., 1210 Jackson St. harvestcraftchocolate.com

SUN, Nov. 19

Peru: Lomo Saltado

Hosted by the Sofia Quintero Arts & Cultural Center. Learn to make this Peruvian dish including stir-fried beef strips with onions, aji amarillo sauce and more. Typically served with rice and french fries. Register online. $35. Noon-2:30pm. Sofia Quintero Arts & Cultural Center, 1225 Broadway St. sqacc.org