Culinary Calendar May 2024

WEDNESDAY, May 1

[wine]

Wine Tasting Event – Attend a private tasting featuring 6 pours, charcuterie tastings/pairings, home-made Italian cuisine and live entertainment. Ticketed. $20. 6-8pm. Also on Tuesday, May 14. Sofo’s Italian Market, 5400 Monroe St. shopsofos.com

THURSDAY, May 2

[cooking classes]

Sourdough 101 – Learn the basics of Sourdough with Just Toledo. Register online. $35. 6pm. Just Toledo, 909 Jefferson Ave. justtoledo.net

FRIDAY, May 3

[food & drinks]

Tequila & Tapas – Sample various tequilas along with gourmet small plates. Register online. $90-$95. 6-9pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

TUESDAY, May 7

[spirits & liquor]

Mixology Class: Margarita Night – Learn how to make and garnish your favorite mini cocktails. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $45. 6-7pm. S&J Unique Boutique, 302 W. Sophia St., #Unit C, Maumee. eventbrite.com

THURSDAY, May 9

[wine]

Monthly Wine Tasting – Black Kite hosts a wine tasting on the 2nd Thursday of each month. No RSVP required. $5. 5-7pm. Black Kite Coffee, 2499 Collingwood Blvd., 419-720-5820. blackkitecoffee.com

FRIDAY, May 10

[wine]

Wine & Wellness – Wine tasting and appetizers with yoga and sound mediation with Isabella Weik from the Toledo Mindfulness Institute. Ticketed. $25. 5-7pm. City Views Events Center, 26 Main St. cityvieweventcentertoledo.net

MONDAY, May 13

[cooking classes]

Quick Pickling – Learn the art of quick pickling and preserve fresh produce in close to 30 minutes. Register online. $40. 6-8pm. 577 Foundation, 577 E.Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

THURSDAY, May 16

[spirits & liquor]

Registry Bistro Craft Cocktail Workshop – The theme of May’s workshop is “Not Your Momma’s Martini”. Learn the history of the cocktail, how to mix it and enjoy light nibbles. Reservations are required. $35 plus tax & gratuity. 6-7:30pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St., 419-725-0444.

FRIDAY, May 31

[cooking classes]

Preserving Food: Techniques, Tips, and Tricks – Learn a variety of food preservation techniques to make the most of summer’s harvest and increase your self-sufficiency. Register online. $40. 6-8pm. 577 Foundation, 577 E.Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org