Culinary Calendar June 2024

WEDNESDAY, June 5
Wine Tasting at Manhattan’s
Manhattan’s hosts a monthly wine tasting paired perfectly with delectable small plates. Reservations are required. $60. 6:30-8pm. Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer, 1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675.
FRIDAY, June 7
Wine Tasting at the Toledo Zoo
Enjoy a delectable mix of wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, live music and socializing. Ticketed. $50-$55. 7-9pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org
SATURDAY, June 8
The Old Road Dinner Train
A delightful multi-course dinner by Cork & Knife Provisions, a live murder mystery and the Michigan landscape out your window. Ticketed. $125. 5-8pm. The Old Road Dinner Train
301 E Adrian St., Blissfield, MI. fareharbor.com
SUNDAY, June 9
Crafts & Cocktails: Natural Dyeing Shibori Kitchen Towel
Learn to make Shibori dyed flour sack kitchen towels while enjoying a menu of seasonal brunch style items and a variety of mimosas, cocktails, mocktails and other beverages. Ticketed. $50. 1-4pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com
TUESDAY, June 11
Paris in June
Prepare to be whisked away to the heart of Paris, through chic flavors and alluring French wine. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $79. 7-10pm. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, 4705 Talmadge Rd. chwinery.com/wine-club
WEDNESDAY, June 12
Oregon Rollin’ Market
Farmers market and food trucks every second Wednesday from May to September featuring delicious food, fresh produce, and community. 5-8pm. Dustin Rd. between Harbor Dr. & Isaac St., Oregon. embchamber.org
THURSDAY, June 13
Monthly Wine Tasting
Black Kite hosts a wine tasting on the 2nd Thursday of each month. No RSVP required. $5. 5-7pm. Black Kite Coffee, 2499 Collingwood Blvd. blackkitecoffee.com
SATURDAY, June 15
Toledo Beer & Bacon Fest 2024
The annual festival returns. General admission tickets will receive 10 4oz. beer samples, and VIP tickets will receive 15 4oz. beer samples. Many bacon related items will be available for additional purchase as well. 21+ only. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $15-$55. The Hungarian Club of Toledo, 224 Paine Ave.
THURSDAY, June 20
Registry Bistro Craft Cocktail Workshop
Join Registry Bistro for a hands-on learning experience. June’s theme is Know Your Agave: Tequila Tasting & Beyond. Call to reserve your spot. $50 per guest plus tax & gratuity. 6-7:30pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St. 419-725-0444.
WEDNESDAY, June 26
Maddie & Bella Dinner Collab
Maddie & Bella varieties will be used in some form in each course–with 5 innovative courses along with coffee cocktails and mocktails available for purchase. Register online. $85. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com
FRIDAY, June 28
Bourbon Tasting
What’s a country weekend without a bourbon tasting? Sample a variety of bourbons before the game. Part of the Boots & Baseball weekend at Fifth Third Field. $75. 5pm. Fifth Third Field
406 Washington St. milb.com/toledo/tickets/special-ticket-offers
SATURDAY, June 29
Burger Battle
The first annual Burger Battle hosted by Glaze’Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes and The Business Building Movement. 5-11pm. The Toledo Farmers’ Market, 525 Market St.