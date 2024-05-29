Culinary Calendar June 2024

WEDNESDAY, June 5

Wine Tasting at Manhattan’s

Manhattan’s hosts a monthly wine tasting paired perfectly with delectable small plates. Reservations are required. $60. 6:30-8pm. Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer, 1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675.

FRIDAY, June 7

Wine Tasting at the Toledo Zoo

Enjoy a delectable mix of wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, live music and socializing. Ticketed. $50-$55. 7-9pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

SATURDAY, June 8

The Old Road Dinner Train

A delightful multi-course dinner by Cork & Knife Provisions, a live murder mystery and the Michigan landscape out your window. Ticketed. $125. 5-8pm. The Old Road Dinner Train

301 E Adrian St., Blissfield, MI. fareharbor.com

SUNDAY, June 9

Crafts & Cocktails: Natural Dyeing Shibori Kitchen Towel

Learn to make Shibori dyed flour sack kitchen towels while enjoying a menu of seasonal brunch style items and a variety of mimosas, cocktails, mocktails and other beverages. Ticketed. $50. 1-4pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

TUESDAY, June 11

Paris in June

Prepare to be whisked away to the heart of Paris, through chic flavors and alluring French wine. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $79. 7-10pm. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, 4705 Talmadge Rd. chwinery.com/wine-club

WEDNESDAY, June 12

Oregon Rollin’ Market

Farmers market and food trucks every second Wednesday from May to September featuring delicious food, fresh produce, and community. 5-8pm. Dustin Rd. between Harbor Dr. & Isaac St., Oregon. embchamber.org

THURSDAY, June 13

Monthly Wine Tasting

Black Kite hosts a wine tasting on the 2nd Thursday of each month. No RSVP required. $5. 5-7pm. Black Kite Coffee, 2499 Collingwood Blvd. blackkitecoffee.com

SATURDAY, June 15

Toledo Beer & Bacon Fest 2024

The annual festival returns. General admission tickets will receive 10 4oz. beer samples, and VIP tickets will receive 15 4oz. beer samples. Many bacon related items will be available for additional purchase as well. 21+ only. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $15-$55. The Hungarian Club of Toledo, 224 Paine Ave.

THURSDAY, June 20

Registry Bistro Craft Cocktail Workshop

Join Registry Bistro for a hands-on learning experience. June’s theme is Know Your Agave: Tequila Tasting & Beyond. Call to reserve your spot. $50 per guest plus tax & gratuity. 6-7:30pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St. 419-725-0444.

WEDNESDAY, June 26

Maddie & Bella Dinner Collab

Maddie & Bella varieties will be used in some form in each course–with 5 innovative courses along with coffee cocktails and mocktails available for purchase. Register online. $85. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

FRIDAY, June 28

Bourbon Tasting

What’s a country weekend without a bourbon tasting? Sample a variety of bourbons before the game. Part of the Boots & Baseball weekend at Fifth Third Field. $75. 5pm. Fifth Third Field

406 Washington St. milb.com/toledo/tickets/special-ticket-offers

SATURDAY, June 29

Burger Battle

The first annual Burger Battle hosted by Glaze’Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes and The Business Building Movement. 5-11pm. The Toledo Farmers’ Market, 525 Market St.