Culinary Calendar January 2024

SATURDAY, Jan. 13

Chilled and Distilled – Escape the January blues, sample various vodka cocktails and enjoy gourmet small plates curated by the award-winning catering team of the Toledo Zoo. Ticketed. $70-$75. 6pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

SUNDAY, Jan. 14

Campfire Cooking: Cast Iron – Learn new recipes and tips for cooking over the open fire with a cast iron skillet. Make a creamy Tuscan sausage pasta and warm cinnamon apples. Register online. $10. 3:30-5pm. Oak Openings Metropark, 4139 Girdham Rd., Swanton. metroparkstoledo.com

January Tea Party: Cozy Cup – Enjoy tea and a platter of sweet and savory pastries and finger sandwiches, baked fresh in the Dollop Shop kitchen. Reservations required. $35. 1-5pm. Dollop Shop, 3144 Markway Rd. (567) 315-8769. dollopshoptoledo.com

MONDAY, Jan. 15

Gilded Wine Soiree – Wear your favorite winter whites or most radiant golden hues to set the stage for a night of pure opulence and warmth. Wines and comfort foods are the theme of the dinner. Community seating. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $69. 7-10pm. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, 4705 Talmadge Rd. (567) 832-8111. Eventbrite.com

THURSDAY, Jan. 18

Craft Cocktail Workshops at Registry Bistro – A full hands-on experience. Learn the history of the cocktail and how to mix them with light nibbles. The theme for January is Drinking Light with Reverse Cocktails. Reservation required. $35. 6-8pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St., (419) 725-0444.

SATURDAY, Jan. 20

Winter Brewfest – Winter Brewfest, the coolest and largest outdoor beer tasting in the region, is back. Enjoy pours from dozens of national, regional, and local craft breweries along with live music, food, and a souvenir sample cup. Ticketed. $30-$75. 5-9pm. Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington St. hensvilletoledo.com

Intro to Macarons Class – Learn all about meringue, macaronage and fillings. You’ll get to take home all that you make. Register online. $100. Noon-3pm. Dollop Shop, 3144 Markway Rd. (567) 315-8769. dollopshoptoledo.com

TUESDAY, Jan 23

Robert Burns Supper – whateverandeveramen. partners with Registry Bistro to bring a formal Burns Supper to Downtown Toledo. Your reservation includes a multi-course meal by Chef Erika Rapp, with drink pairings throughout the night, plus an evening of music by w&ea. Reservation required. 6pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St. (419) 725-0444.

MONDAY, Jan. 29

Authentic Ukrainian Borscht – Experience the vibrant world of Ukrainian cuisine with the 577 Foundation. Learn how to make Borscht from scratch. Register online. $40. 5:30-8pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg, (419) 874-4174. 577foundation.org