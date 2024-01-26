Culinary Calendar February 2024

SATURDAY, Feb. 3

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Ice Cream for Breakfast will have a set menu featuring waffles, donuts, affogatos, coffee and more. 8am-noon. Mayberry Ice Cream, 5645 Mayberry Sq. East, Sylvania.

MONDAY, Feb. 5

The Golden Age of Cinema- Wine Club Pairing Dinner

Enjoy a glittering cocktail welcome, indulge in a multi-course dinner expertly paired with Cooper’s Hawk wines and enjoy an unforgettable night of elegance, cinematic nostalgia and the enchantment of the silver screen. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $69. 7-10pm. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant- Toledo, 4705 Talmadge Rd. 567-832-8111

FRIDAY, Feb. 9

Blooms & Bubbly

Sip champagne and savor expertly paired small plates while you stroll through the orchid displays at the Toledo Zoo’s Orchid Show. Ticketed. $100. 6-8pm. Also on Saturday, Feb. 24, 9-11am. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

Date Night – “Marry Me” Chicken

Together, you’ll make that amazing chicken dish everyone raves about online. Enjoy it together in the star-lit Terrace View Cafe. You’ll even make a special Tuscan Fresco “mocktail” to accompany your meal. $140. 6-9pm. Owens Community College, Heritage Hall, 30335 Oregon Rd., Perrysburg. 567-661-7357. owens.edu

Valentine’s Dinner

Whether you want a romantic night out with your partner or need a fun ladies dinner – this is going to be the ultimate elevated experience with Chef’s luxurious 5-course tasting menu. $120-$155. 6pm. Also on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S. Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

SATURDAY, Feb. 10

Wine & Dine Valentines Dinner

Guests will enjoy an intimate, multi-course gourmet meal, complete with professionally paired wines, prepared by Toledo Zoo’s award-winning catering staff. In addition, there will be live entertainment and an animal encounter. $85-$90. 6:30-9pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

SUNDAY, Feb. 11

Galentine’s Day Tea Party

Visit the Dollop Shop’s cozy dessert parlor for tea. Reservations include tea and a platter of sweet and savory pastries and finger sandwiches. Cocktails and other café beverages will be available for purchase. $35. 1-5pm. Dollop Shop, 3144 Markway Rd. dollopshoptoledo.com

TUESDAY, Feb. 13

Galentine’s Night Out

The Flower Mercantile is preparing a gorgeous Bouquet Bar of fun Valentine’s florals where you can build your own fun bouquet to take home. There will be a spread for a Build Your Own Charcuterie Tray station filled with all the cured meats, artisanal and familiar cheeses, olives, jams, chutneys, nuts, fruit, veggies and dips galore for you to choose from. $75. 5:30pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S. Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com

THURSDAY, Feb. 15

Registry Bistro Craft Cocktail Workshop

Join Registry Bistro for a fun hands-on experience. Learn the history of and how to make a variety of cocktails on the third Thursday of each month. Call to reserve your spot. $35, plus tax and gratuity. 6pm. Registry Bistro, 144 N. Superior St. 419-725-0444.

SATURDAY, Feb. 17

Venom Among the Vines

Sip, snack and slither around the ProMedica Museum of Natural History, while you get up close with some of the Zoo’s venomous snakes. $95-$100. 6-9pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

TUESDAY, Feb. 20

Foraged & Seasonal Cooking: Winter Soup & More

In this class, dive into the world of making a hearty chicken soup with greens and root vegetables using the magic of an Instant Pot. $32. 6-730pm. 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

SATURDAY, Feb. 24

Après-ski Evening

Cork & Knife provisions will host a ski chalet themed evening. With an incredible raclette cheese station to start, followed by a delicious multi-course dinner. Dressing in theme is requested – think ski lodge. $85. 5-9pm. Cork & Knife Provisions, 224 S. Erie St. corkandknifeprovisions.com