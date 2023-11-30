Culinary Calendar December 2023

WEDNESDAYS

Craft Beer Dinner at Packo’s At the Park

If you’re a craft beer enthusiast or just looking for a fun night out, this event is for you. Packo’s at the Park hosts their Craft Beer Dinner every Wednesday. There will be an entree, a side and two craft beers included. $19.99. 5-8pm. Packo’s at the Park, 7 S. Superior St.

FRIDAY, Dec. 1

Dickens Dinner and A Christmas Carol

Dickensian feast at the Historic Toledo Club followed by A Christmas Carol at the Valentine Theater. The Toledo Club offers a traditional old English dinner inspired by Charles Dickens’ holiday classic. The menu includes roast beef, sausages, potatoes and Christmas pudding. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $50-$85. The Toledo Club, 235 14th St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 5

Prohibition Repeal Day Speakeasy Party

Quenched & Tempered Brewin Co. will be turning their upstairs into a 1920’-30’s speakeasy, with secret passphrases & menu items, and live jazz to celebrate the repeal of prohibition. 7pm. Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co., 1210 Jackson St. @QuenchedandTempered

THURSDAY, Dec. 7

Beer & Wine Tasting

Join Schedel Gardens & Arboretum with personal chef, Jennifer Schuerman for a beer & wine tasting with creative foods.$36.05. 6:30-8pm. Schedel Gardens & Arboretum, 19255 W Portage River S Rd., Elmore. schedel-gardens.org

MONDAY, Dec. 11



Fabulous Fudge

Get hands-on to help make a delicious Candy Cane Fudge, while enjoying a variety of delectable fudge samples as you explore the history of chocolate and fudge making. $35. 6-8pm. 577 Foundation, 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

THURSDAY, Dec. 14

Mac & Cheese Flights

Take time out from the hustle & bustle to enjoy a local wine or craft beer & comfort food. $15. 5pm. Majestic Oak Winery, 13554 Mohler Rd, Grand Rapids. majesticoakwinery.com

FRIDAY, Dec. 22

Christmas Cookie & Wine Pairing

Find a perfect pairing with some delicious Christmas cookies and Benfield Wines! They will have plenty of recommendations for pairings, or pick your own. 3-9pm. Benfield Wines, 104 N. Main St., Swanton. Benfieldwines.com