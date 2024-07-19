Cool Off With the Ohio Ice Cream Trail

Looking to cool off during the summer, well Ohio has you covered with the Ohio Ice Cream Trail providing a great and tasty way to beat the heat.

The Ice Cream Trail is made up of various ice cream shops all around the state of Ohio perfect for those traveling during the summer and looking for new and exciting places to try. Ohio is No. 11 in the nation for milk production and with that the state is home to more than 1,400 dairy farms and therefore bringing many delicious and unique ice cream shops to everyone.

Over 50 ice cream shops are featured on the Ohio Ice Cream Trail this summer. Such as Toft’s Ice Cream in Sandusky which is one of Ohio’s oldest dairies and has been producing high quality dairy products for over 120 years and is dedicated to making delicious ice cream for every customer. As well as places like The Shakery located in Ironton, serving up sweet treats from sundaes to shakes and everything in between. The Ice Cream Trail has many options all across the state to check out and explore with shops located in cities such as Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland and more.

So, if you are traveling around Ohio this summer or looking for a fun day outing then check out the Ice Cream Trail and treat yourself to something sweet and delicious.

For more information you can visit the website at Ohio Ice Cream Trail | Ohio, The Heart of It All which also includes a downloadable map of the Ice Cream Trail.