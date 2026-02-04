City Sips 2026

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo’s bartenders are more than drink makers—they’re storytellers, hosts and welcoming icons. City Sips shines a light on the talent behind the bar, featuring local bartenders who craft standout cocktails, create welcoming spaces and give Toledo its signature flavor — one pour at a time.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company | Gabe Cosby | Bartender

27 Broadway St. | 419-243-1302 | mbaybrew.com

Years behind the bar: 4

Where did you learn to sling drinks: I worked at a hometown bar before moving to Toledo.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails: Classic all the way!

What is your opinion about glitter and colored sugar/salts for drinks? While they are very pretty, they make for messy glassware.

What drink do you make best, IYHO? A lemon drop martini.

What is your least favorite drink to make? A Bloody Mary

Craziest story you have heard from a patron: A guest told me he was moving away and when I asked if it was for work he explained he was running from his family that tried to frame him.

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…samples five beers and decides on a Coke.

Claude’s Bistro and Bar | Kamey Richards | Bar Manager

5103 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg | 419-931-6050 | claudesbistro-bar.com

Years behind the bar? 11 years.

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Bar 145.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? Creative! The Fairmont – Empress gin (founded in British Columbia at a royal hotel called ‘The Fairmount’), St. Germaine, triple sec, lemon, Absinthe.

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? I LOVE them! I think it brings personality to the drink and makes a great social media post.

What drink do you make best IYHO? I always get compliments on my Dirty Martinis.

What is your least favorite drink to make: A Bloody Mary at dinnertime.

Craziest story you’ve heard from a patron: I don’t pour and tell.

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…and orders a drink and says “surprise me”. The bartender hands him a 2 oz. pour of Louis X111.

Rosaria’s On Third | Sean Burns | Bartender

135 W 3rd St, Perrysburg | 567-898-2121 | rosariason3rd.com

Years behind the bar? 14.

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Self taught from books mostly, but learning a thing or two from all the great bar staff I’ve worked with alone the way.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? I love creativity, but like any discipline you’ve gotta learn the rules to break them. Team classic.

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? Flavor and balance should be first and foremost for any good cocktail. I feel a lot of trends lose sight of that and prioritize superfluous aesthetic over substance.

What drink do you make best IYHO? Sazerac.

What is your Least favorite drink to make: “Skinny Margarita” everyone seems to have a vastly different notion of what one should be.

Craziest story you’ve heard from a patron: The time a guest’s daughter inadvertently dissed Sammy Hagar’s jeans in front of the rockstar himself.

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar….And asks for an allocated bourbon list.

Ye Old Durty Bird | Sam McBee | Bartender

2 S St. Clair St. | 419-243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com

Years behind the bar: 10 years

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Yacht Club and Ye Olde Durty Bird.

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? Definitely fun. It adds more pizzazz to the drinks!

What drink do you make best IYHO? A muddled Old Fashioned.

What is your Least favorite drink to make: I don’t mind making any drinks.

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar….says “I would like to buy a round for the house!”

Hollywood Casino | Amanda “Mandi” Elliott | Bartender

1968 Miami St | 419-661-5200 | hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

Years behind the bar? 23 years; bartending 13 years at the casino.

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Buds Tavern in Fremont.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? Classic cocktails – the casino is a busy bar and classic drinks are faster to make.

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? They’re a fun way to add visual appeal to drinks, especially for celebrations or special occasions.

What drink do you make best IYHO? Margaritas.

What is your least favorite drink to make: Chocolate martini.

Craziest story you’ve heard from a patron: A girl threw a glass at her boyfriend because she thought he was flirting. The other girl was his cousin he hadn’t seen in years!

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…. Is the only person at the bar and says… “I want to buy the bar a round.”

Inside The Five | Branden | Bartender

5703 Main St., Sylvania | (567) 408-7212 | 1040 N Westwood Ave. | (419) 720-0415 | insidethefivebrewing.com

Years behind the bar? 22 yrs.

Where did you learn to sling drinks? With zero experience, I picked up a couple of bartending shifts at Bijou years ago, and just learned on the fly.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? Creative Cocktails. 100% of the time.

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? All that has a place. I like trying everything so I’m fine with glitter or whatever else!

What drink do you make best IYHO? Old Fashioneds.

What is your least favorite drink to make: When a customer asks for ‘something good.’

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…. and says, “I’ll have a pint of your finest!” The bartender replies, “I’m sorry, but we only serve hops and dreams here.”

























