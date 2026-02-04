Wednesday, February 4, 2026
BECOME A MEMBER
Home Food & Drink City Sips 2026

City Sips 2026

By TCP Staff

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo’s bartenders are more than drink makers—they’re storytellers, hosts and welcoming icons. City Sips shines a light on the talent behind the bar, featuring local bartenders who craft standout cocktails, create welcoming spaces and give Toledo its signature flavor — one pour at a time.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company | Gabe Cosby | Bartender

27 Broadway St. | 419-243-1302 | mbaybrew.com

Years behind the bar: 4

Where did you learn to sling drinks: I worked at a hometown bar before moving to Toledo.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails: Classic all the way!

What is your opinion about glitter and colored sugar/salts for drinks? While they are very pretty, they make for messy glassware.

What drink do you make best, IYHO? A lemon drop martini.

What is your least favorite drink to make? A Bloody Mary

Craziest story you have heard from a patron: A guest told me he was moving away and when I asked if it was for work he explained he was running from his family that tried to frame him.

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…samples five beers and decides on a Coke.

Claude’s Bistro and Bar | Kamey Richards | Bar Manager

5103 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg | 419-931-6050 | claudesbistro-bar.com

Years behind the bar? 11 years.

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Bar 145.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? Creative! The Fairmont – Empress gin (founded in British Columbia at a royal hotel called ‘The Fairmount’), St. Germaine, triple sec, lemon, Absinthe.

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? I LOVE them! I think it brings personality to the drink and makes a great social media post.

What drink do you make best IYHO? I always get compliments on my Dirty Martinis.

What is your least favorite drink to make: A Bloody Mary at dinnertime.

Craziest story you’ve heard from a patron: I don’t pour and tell. 

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…and orders a drink and says “surprise me”. The bartender hands him a 2 oz. pour of Louis X111.

Rosaria’s On Third | Sean Burns | Bartender

135 W 3rd St, Perrysburg | 567-898-2121 | rosariason3rd.com

Years behind the bar? 14.

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Self taught from books mostly, but learning a thing or two from all the great bar staff I’ve worked with alone the way. 

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? I love creativity, but like any discipline you’ve gotta learn the rules to break them. Team classic. 

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? Flavor and balance should be first and foremost for any good cocktail.  I feel a lot of trends lose sight of that and prioritize superfluous aesthetic over substance. 

What drink do you make best IYHO? Sazerac. 

What is your Least favorite drink to make: “Skinny Margarita” everyone seems to have a vastly different notion of what one should be. 

Craziest story you’ve heard from a patron: The time a guest’s daughter inadvertently dissed Sammy Hagar’s jeans in front of the rockstar himself. 

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar….And asks for an allocated bourbon list. 

Ye Old Durty Bird | Sam McBee | Bartender

2 S St. Clair St. | 419-243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com

Years behind the bar: 10 years

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Yacht Club and Ye Olde Durty Bird.

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? Definitely fun. It adds more pizzazz to the drinks!

What drink do you make best IYHO? A muddled Old Fashioned.

What is your Least favorite drink to make: I don’t mind making any drinks.

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar….says “I would like to buy a round for the house!”

Hollywood Casino | Amanda “Mandi” Elliott | Bartender

1968 Miami St | 419-661-5200 | hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

Years behind the bar? 23 years;  bartending 13 years at the casino. 

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Buds Tavern in Fremont.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? Classic cocktails – the casino is a busy bar and classic drinks are faster to make. 

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? They’re a fun way to add visual appeal to drinks, especially for celebrations or special occasions. 

What drink do you make best IYHO? Margaritas.

What is your least favorite drink to make: Chocolate martini.

Craziest story you’ve heard from a patron: A girl threw a glass at her boyfriend because she thought he was flirting. The other girl was his cousin he hadn’t seen in years! 

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…. Is the only person at the bar and says… “I want to buy the bar a round.”

Inside The Five | Branden | Bartender

5703 Main St., Sylvania | (567) 408-7212 | 1040 N Westwood Ave. | (419) 720-0415 | insidethefivebrewing.com

Years behind the bar? 22 yrs.

Where did you learn to sling drinks? With zero experience, I picked up a couple of bartending shifts at Bijou years ago, and just learned on the fly.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? Creative Cocktails. 100% of the time.

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? All that has a place. I like trying everything so I’m fine with glitter or whatever else!

What drink do you make best IYHO? Old Fashioneds.

What is your least favorite drink to make: When a customer asks for ‘something good.’

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…. and says, “I’ll have a pint of your finest!” The bartender replies, “I’m sorry, but we only serve hops and dreams here.”

 









 



The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo’s bartenders are more than drink makers—they’re storytellers, hosts and welcoming icons. City Sips shines a light on the talent behind the bar, featuring local bartenders who craft standout cocktails, create welcoming spaces and give Toledo its signature flavor — one pour at a time.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company | Gabe Cosby | Bartender

27 Broadway St. | 419-243-1302 | mbaybrew.com

Years behind the bar: 4

Where did you learn to sling drinks: I worked at a hometown bar before moving to Toledo.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails: Classic all the way!

- Advertisement -

What is your opinion about glitter and colored sugar/salts for drinks? While they are very pretty, they make for messy glassware.

What drink do you make best, IYHO? A lemon drop martini.

What is your least favorite drink to make? A Bloody Mary

Craziest story you have heard from a patron: A guest told me he was moving away and when I asked if it was for work he explained he was running from his family that tried to frame him.

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…samples five beers and decides on a Coke.

Claude’s Bistro and Bar | Kamey Richards | Bar Manager

5103 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg | 419-931-6050 | claudesbistro-bar.com

Years behind the bar? 11 years.

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Bar 145.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? Creative! The Fairmont – Empress gin (founded in British Columbia at a royal hotel called ‘The Fairmount’), St. Germaine, triple sec, lemon, Absinthe.

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? I LOVE them! I think it brings personality to the drink and makes a great social media post.

What drink do you make best IYHO? I always get compliments on my Dirty Martinis.

What is your least favorite drink to make: A Bloody Mary at dinnertime.

Craziest story you’ve heard from a patron: I don’t pour and tell. 

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…and orders a drink and says “surprise me”. The bartender hands him a 2 oz. pour of Louis X111.

Rosaria’s On Third | Sean Burns | Bartender

135 W 3rd St, Perrysburg | 567-898-2121 | rosariason3rd.com

Years behind the bar? 14.

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Self taught from books mostly, but learning a thing or two from all the great bar staff I’ve worked with alone the way. 

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? I love creativity, but like any discipline you’ve gotta learn the rules to break them. Team classic. 

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? Flavor and balance should be first and foremost for any good cocktail.  I feel a lot of trends lose sight of that and prioritize superfluous aesthetic over substance. 

What drink do you make best IYHO? Sazerac. 

What is your Least favorite drink to make: “Skinny Margarita” everyone seems to have a vastly different notion of what one should be. 

Craziest story you’ve heard from a patron: The time a guest’s daughter inadvertently dissed Sammy Hagar’s jeans in front of the rockstar himself. 

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar….And asks for an allocated bourbon list. 

Ye Old Durty Bird | Sam McBee | Bartender

2 S St. Clair St. | 419-243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com

Years behind the bar: 10 years

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Yacht Club and Ye Olde Durty Bird.

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? Definitely fun. It adds more pizzazz to the drinks!

What drink do you make best IYHO? A muddled Old Fashioned.

What is your Least favorite drink to make: I don’t mind making any drinks.

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar….says “I would like to buy a round for the house!”

Hollywood Casino | Amanda “Mandi” Elliott | Bartender

1968 Miami St | 419-661-5200 | hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

Years behind the bar? 23 years;  bartending 13 years at the casino. 

Where did you learn to sling drinks? Buds Tavern in Fremont.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? Classic cocktails – the casino is a busy bar and classic drinks are faster to make. 

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? They’re a fun way to add visual appeal to drinks, especially for celebrations or special occasions. 

What drink do you make best IYHO? Margaritas.

What is your least favorite drink to make: Chocolate martini.

Craziest story you’ve heard from a patron: A girl threw a glass at her boyfriend because she thought he was flirting. The other girl was his cousin he hadn’t seen in years! 

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…. Is the only person at the bar and says… “I want to buy the bar a round.”

Inside The Five | Branden | Bartender

5703 Main St., Sylvania | (567) 408-7212 | 1040 N Westwood Ave. | (419) 720-0415 | insidethefivebrewing.com

Years behind the bar? 22 yrs.

Where did you learn to sling drinks? With zero experience, I picked up a couple of bartending shifts at Bijou years ago, and just learned on the fly.

Creative concoctions or classic cocktails? Creative Cocktails. 100% of the time.

What’s your opinion about glitter and colored sugars/salts for drinks? All that has a place. I like trying everything so I’m fine with glitter or whatever else!

What drink do you make best IYHO? Old Fashioneds.

What is your least favorite drink to make: When a customer asks for ‘something good.’

Finish this: Guy walks into a bar…. and says, “I’ll have a pint of your finest!” The bartender replies, “I’m sorry, but we only serve hops and dreams here.”

 









 



Previous article
Women In Business 2026
Next article
2026 Spring Wedding Guide
TCP Staff
TCP Staff

Recent Articles

Our Latest Digital Issue

Explore

Magazines

Digital Edition Archive

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO

Toledo City Paper
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.