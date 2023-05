Mixing up your palate with the flavors of summer. We chat with a few local drink slingers to see what they're serving us this season.

There is one particular cocktail mentioned or featured 4 times in this issue of City Sips. Correctly tell us what it is and be automatically entered to win a $25 gift card to a local watering hole – on us! Just ENTER HERE and tell us what you think the code word is. 2 lucky winners will be selected from the correct answers on May 19th.