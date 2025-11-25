City of Perrysburg Encourages Thanksgiving Food Waste Composting — Scraps to Soil Expands Holiday Efforts

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

As Thanksgiving celebrations fill tables across the city, Perrysburg is encouraging residents to keep excess food out of landfills through its free Scraps to Soil composting program. The initiative offers two year-round drop-off sites where households can deposit leftover holiday food, expired ingredients and even fats, oils, and grease (FOG)—all of which can be transformed into nutrient-rich compost.

Thanksgiving is among the nation’s highest waste-producing holidays, making it an ideal moment for families to adopt sustainable habits. “Reducing the amount of waste we create is the first step,” said Lauren Rush, Natural Resources Manager for the City of Perrysburg. “But if we cook too much, participating in Scraps to Soil can help reduce landfill waste while creating healthy compost that benefits our environment and our community.”

Residents can compost turkey bones, vegetable scraps, breads and grains, desserts, dairy-based leftovers and common FOG such as drippings and fryer oils. Proper disposal helps prevent plumbing and sewer issues while supporting local sustainability efforts.

Drop-off Locations:

• Department of Public Service, 11980 Roachton Rd.

• Department of Public Utilities, 211 E. Boundary St.

Details: perrysburgoh.gov/332/Perrysburg-Composts-Food-Waste-Disposal

Other local areas offering food composting services:

Toledo — Toledo itself just launched a food waste composting pilot. There are GoZERO drop-off bins at Metroparks sites: Glass City Metropark, Swan Creek, and the Botanical Garden.

Bowling Green — The city has a Food Waste Drop-Off site behind its Public Works garage on Tarragon Drive. Residents can compost raw/cooked meat, bones, dairy, baked goods, vegetables, coffee grounds and more.

Wood County — The Wood County Solid Waste Management District supports food & yard waste composting, including the Bowling Green and Perrysburg drop-offs through GoZERO.