Chowline: What up, Dough?

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Dough & Co. PizzAria rolls out in Downtown

Every morning, Tyler Scherting wakes up before 4am and enters a floury world to create the most perfect pizza dough.

As one of the owners of downtown’s newly opened restaurant, Dough & Co. PizzAria, Scherting takes dough to a rare, elevated level.

Located at 329 N. Huron St.—the spot previously occupied by Diva and Hamburger Mary’s—Dough & Co PizzAria (yes, the ‘A’ is capitalized) is operated by a trio of Toledo restaurant veterans who joined forces to create pizza pies that approach culinary art. Standing Out

Manning the bar and delivering orders is Logan Thieroff, a managing partner who counts shaking and pouring expertly made craft cocktails among his passions. He learned the art of mixology while working at Toledo Spirits, giving that locally owned business the credit for his curated drink menu at Dough & Co.

One particularly delicious drink is the Kodachrome, made with Angostura bitters, orange liquor, lime, orgeat, and rye whiskey. “Paul Simon would approve,” states the menu. And he would.

“We take great care when serving every menu item, whether it’s a craft cocktail or a pizza,” explains Thieroff. “That’s what makes us stand out.”

The pasta dishes at Dough & Co. are also fantastic. Take the Bolognese entree, for example; a bed of fettuccine topped with sauce, made with a variety of ground house-made bolognese meats and finely chopped onion and carrots, then topped off with a healthy dollop of ricotta and shaved parmesan.

It’s both flavorful and filling, delighting taste buds and tummies.

It’s the dough

But the real star of the show at Dough & Co. is, expectedly, the pizza. In the kitchen, managing partner and pizza chef extraordinaire Shane Bell stands armed with a giant spatula, ready to remove each lovingly made pie from the oven. It’s a delicate process. Bell alides one pie out, visually inspects it, then, after a moment’s reflection, puts it back in the oven to brown just a tad more.

“It’s gotta be perfect,” said Bell with a satisfied smile.

Scherting agrees. “Everything we do here is an effort to deliver a perfect product,” said Scherting, whose doughmaking ritual is a multi-step process.

Each batch of dough is fermented for a solid 72 hours, using flour that’s been imported from Italy.

“If you’re eating our pizza on a Sunday, that dough was initially made on Friday,” explains Scherting. “It’s the only way to obtain perfect dough. We live in such a quick culture in the U.S. and well cared for dough isn’t often found in the States. So, that’s what makes us different.”

Dough & Co. PizzAria | 329 N. Huron St.

Sun-Thurs 11am-9 pm Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

419-862-7242 | doughandcopizzaria.com