Chowline: Vina Ventura’s

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

1984 was the year of the Summer Olympics on American soil. The year Orwell predicted we’d be living under the reign of Big Brother. The year Prince, Springsteen, and Madonna were cemented as pop culture icons. And in Toledo, way out on Bancroft St. in a former Prohibition-era, Purple Gang-operated speakeasy, Ventura’s opened under the ownership of Alfred Mundt and his wife Adela.

Forty one years later, Ventura’s is still going strong, under the guidance of Mundt’s daughter Valerie Scott and her business partner Todd Pierson. In the ensuing decades since the opening, not much has really changed. The salsa and guacamole are still freshly made daily and served with crisp tortilla chips, and everything on the diverse menu— offering both Mexican and American cuisine—is cooked to the satisfaction of patrons.

Still, all in the family

Ventura’s remains a family affair after all these years. Valerie’s daughter Kristen and her son-in-law Jacob work there along with two of Todd’s children – Jeremy and Jacy. The name of the game at Ventura’s is family togetherness and hearty, satisfying cuisine that makes you happy.

Ventura’s is almost like Cheers, where everybody knows your name. Many people have been coming to Ventura’s for decades, passing down the tradition to their kids and grandkids. When you are waiting for a table, you’re likely to run into someone you know. It’s a familiar place, one that keeps people coming back again and again.

The menu, an eclectic collection of tried and true Mexican favorites, includes soft taco fajitas or delicious bar- becue pulled pork enchiladas. Or try the Nachos Sampler, a plate-full of large tortillas chips, each dressed with an abundance of melted cheese and assorted toppings.

Perhaps the most unanticipated entrée is the barbecued ribs, a half-rack of hot and tender, meat-heavy bones slathered with a delicious smoky sauce that’s truly finger-lickin’ good.

“The ribs are the best-kept secret on our menu,” explains Scott. “We have Mexican dishes but lots of American food too. People love the diversity of our menu. We also have great burgers and homemade soups.”

Accompanying the varied menu is the table service—always quick and courteous. The margaritas are also worth a try, particularly the raspberry flavored, which are wonderfully tart and potent. Ventura’s offers Margarita Tuesday’s with specials on all of their delicious

margaritas. They also operate one of the best Happy Hours in Toledo every Tuesday through Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring food and drink specials galore. People come from far and wide to partake in the Ventura’s Happy Hour and with one sip of a margarita or bite of an appetizer, it’s easy to understand why.

As for Valerie Scott, Ventura’s is her life’s work and she couldn’t be happier serving great food to generations of Toledo families. “We’ve grown significantly in business since ’84, but running the restaurant is still pretty much the same,” said Scott. “It’s a tried and true formula that we’ve been working on perfecting since 1984.”

Ventura’s, 7742 W. Bancroft St., 419-841-7523,

venturasmexicanrestaurant.com