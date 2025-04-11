Chowline: The Standard Toledo: A Must-Try Bistro Elevating Local Dining

Toledo’s dining scene has a rising star in The Standard. The modern American bistro, housed in the former Mancy’s Ideal location, on Monroe St. at Nantucket Dr., offers a polished yet comfortable setting where expertly crafted dishes meet warm hospitality. Whether you’re a devoted foodie or just searching for a go-to spot for a great meal, The Standard delivers consistently.
Powered by a dynamic duo
Owned and operated by Chef Jeff Dinnebell and his wife, Megan, The Standard is built on a foundation of passion and experience. Jeff, a Sylvania native, honed his skills in Chicago’s fine dining scene before bringing his expertise home to Toledo. His time as a chef and general manager in other local dining establishments prepared him to lead this restaurant that seamlessly blends upscale flavors with an inviting neighborhood feel.
Elevated comfort food with a creative twist
The Standard’s menu balances sophistication and comfort, featuring elevated steakhouse classics and inventive takes on familiar favorites. Highlights include braised short ribs, seared scallops and a veal chop parmesan that’s an absolute must-try for meat lovers (full disclosure: this writer is obsessed with the dish). The spaghetti and meatballs and garlic butter spaghetti also stand out, showcasing the chef’s past work and current expertise in Italian cuisine.
Elevating with drinks and expanded space
Beyond the food, The Standard’s curated wine list and handcrafted cocktail program take the dining experience up a notch. From the smoky depth of their signature Old Fashioned to the creativity of house-infused martinis, every sip impresses.
Look for a new spring menu now and, in May, The Standard will expand their footprint into the adjoining space (previously a Stride Rite shoe store) to allow for a bit more breathing room.
With an inviting atmosphere, attentive and well trained servers, and a commitment to culinary excellence, The Standard delivers. If you haven’t been yet, it’s time to make a reservation—Toledo’s food scene just got even better.
5033 Monroe St.
Sun-Thurs 4-9pm
Fri-Sat 4-10pm
419-318-3303
standard419.com