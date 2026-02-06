Chowline: Spice up your life in the cold weather

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

True Spice and Desi Kitchen

While dealing with a long, cold winter, a place like True Spice and Desi Kitchen will warm your tummy, and your soul.

A combined Indian market and carry-out restaurant, True Spice brings both the heat and the flavor. Located in Perrysburg, just off Eckel Junction Road, walking into True Spice is like entering another realm. The shelves are packed with foodstuffs imported from India, ranging from Indian candies and ice cream to rice, grains and, to Northwest Ohio, exotic condiments.

But Desi Kitchen is the real star here. Authentic Indian cuisine is cooked from scratch in the small but tidy Desi Kitchen. Although all of the food is prepared to-go (there is no area to sit down to eat), the food is so good you’ll rush home to enjoy it.

Rave reviews

Working as a solo reviewer here, I ordered goat curry at a hot spice level along with garlic naan (a flatbread, similar to pita) and a mango lasse, the Indian equivalent of a smoothie. While waiting for my food, I struck up a conversation with Mr. Omar Sediqe, a native of Afghanistan who used to work

at True Spice and still frequently orders food from Desi Kitchen. “This place has everything from sweet to spicy to salty. You’ll find a full variety when it comes to Indian cooking,” explained Sediqe. “It’s really a great representation of Indian culture here in Perrysburg.”

True Spice co-owner Gurvinder Kaur was also on site, checking store inventory and while operating the market. Founded True in 2019, she provides the impetus for opening the business; “I wanted to be an entrepreneur,” said Kaur. “I’ve worked in engineering before but I saw a need for this business in Perrysburg.”

Perfect Indian flavors

The goat curry, served with a side of white rice, was absolutely delicious. Simmered in a thick, rich curry, the goat was tender. Combined with the spicy

sauce, it was the perfect meal for a cold night. Wrapping the succulent goat in the soft garlic naan provides a time honored eating method. The spiciness

was cooled by the not-overly-sweet mango lasse.

Desi Kitchen and True Spice is a cultural gem in Perrysburg, dazzling taste buds and piqueing further inter- est in Indian cooking and cuisine. For authentic Indian food, give True Spice a try. -JW

13003 Eckel Junction Rd., Perrysburg. (567) 331-8002. Mon -Sun 11am -8pm; facebook.com/TrueSpicePerrysburg

Kolachi Grill

Kolachi Grill in Holland, near the corner of McCord and Angola Rds, is a local option for authentic Pakistani cuisine. Pakistani foods share roots, spices, and techniques with Indian food (they were the same country until the

late 1940’s) —but the vibe, flavors, and focus definitely diverge. Pakistani cuisine, heavily influenced by Northern Indian cooking, has a heavy emphasis on beef, mutton and chicken, with rich gravies and deep spice blends. Kolachi Grill has a modest and sparse dine-in area, and the Kolachi Bazaar, a market that was operated with the restaurant, has now been closed. Carry out orders were active even on a snowy evening.

Pakistani spices provide a variety

The menu features tandoori breads, biryanis, kebabs, curries, and BBQ plates, all rooted in traditional Pakistani cooking, with hearty portions and an emphasis on fresh ingredients and robust spices. We ordered the goat curry, the lamb vindaloo and chicken biryani. The curry was spicy (per our request) with a generous portion of the goat in a rich and hearty dark curry. The chicken biryani boasted large pieces of boneless chicken (also offered as a bone-in order) with a lovely spiced blend of rice and vermicelli. The lamb vindaloo, again with plenty of meat, combined potatoes and vegetables in a tangy, vinegar tinged sauce.

A standout part of the restaurant’s story is the Chef, Ron, who moved from Florida to the Toledo area to cook at Kolachi Bazaar, bringing with him an expertise in preparing authentic Pakistani foods. Coaxed by the owner, a builder/ developer in the area, to lead the effort in the Kolachi kitchen,

his background and passion for South Asian cuisine are reflected in the menu selections, creating a unique option in the local dining scene.

Kolachi Grill is worth trying if you’re in the Holland/Toledo area and craving authentic Pakistani dishes with flavorful spices, grilled specialties, and classic breads, served in a friendly neighborhood setting. – JG\

6831 Angola Rd, Holland. (419) 212-4090. T-Sun 11am – 9 pm, closed Mon.

kolachigrilltoledo.com