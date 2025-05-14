Chowline: Quimby’s a Lambertville Gem

In the plaza anchored by Kroger at the corner of Secor and Sterns in Lambertville, Quimby‘s holds court in a pub-like atmosphere. Appointed with warm woods, ample lighting and plenty of TV screens, the eatery is a local standard, open now for almost 20 years. A wrap around bar with plentiful seating, is surrounded by booths and plenty of regular dining tables, along with some high top tables in the bar area. The sister establishment of the popular Forest View Lanes, in Temperance (another favorite), Quimby‘s has an unpretentious atmosphere that beckons bar patrons, serious diners and families alike.

The mastermind behind Quimby’s is owner Rich Kenny, who took over the restaurant in September, 2022. Kenny started working at Forest View Lanes as a young man and now owns that establishment as well. After moving from the area for 10 years, he came back to be closer to family.

Quality food, pleasant service

The friendly waitstaff are down to earth and helpful. The menu boasts starters, including the Northwest Ohio staple chicken chunks ($12.99), stuffed mushroom caps, baked with Italian sausage and herbed cheese ($11.99), fried pickles, Bavarian pretzel sticks and beer battered cheese curds ($9.99 each) along with warmed dips and other options from the fryer.

The menu offers ‘handhelds’, a selection of burgers with various toppings, several roast beef options, including the French dip and the Bedford beef (which includes horseradish sauce and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun), chicken wraps, including Caesar and BLT varieties, Reubens, both a corned beef and a turkey option, as well as a fish sandwich.The hot honey chicken sandwich, also available as a dinner entrée, is a buttermilk battered chicken breast with housemade hot honey sauce topped with spicy slaw–-something of a Quimby’s signature dish and definitely worth a try.

The entrées offer comfort foods with the buttermilk battered fried chicken, meatloaf, Cod or Salmon filets, a chicken dinner, a shrimp dinner and a sirloin steak. Entrées range from $15.99 to $22.99 and come with two sides, with choices of a vegetable, a variety of preparations of potatoes, coleslaw and salads. The spicy coleslaw deserves special mention — a mixture of purple cabbage, carrots, jalapeños, Sriracha and other spices, available as a side or as part of a sandwich combo — I have been thinking about it since our visit.

Entertainment and thirst quenchers

Quimby’s features live music on Fridays and Saturdays and an impressive game room with a variety of arcade games to keep families with young children engaged, Advice: Bring cash for the game room to keep the kids entertained. Plans are afoot to expand the game room in the coming months with the addition of a pool table, dart boards and a Golden Tee golf simulator. The game room set off in the back of the restaurant, ensuring that diners will not be disturbed by any noise.

The patio, a comfortable seating option for the nicer weather, has two 55” TVs along with a schedule of live music. Trivia nights on Tuesdays and a series of scheduled musical performers, along with other events, are all well publicized on the Quimby’s website.

The bar boasts an impressive list of beers, wines and liquors, and two frozen drink machines offer slushie versions of favorite cocktails. Specialty cocktails include a variety of tempting options, including the Bedford Housewife, a handcrafted butterscotch martini which, perhaps, rises above its rather mundane sounding housewife moniker.

We enjoyed our visit to Quimby‘s and plan to stop again soon. The friendly atmosphere, pleasant service and well prepared variety of quality food make this comfortable location a place on our shortlist for a future return visit.

Quimby’s Restaurant & Bar by Forest View

3536 W Sterns Rd (at Secor Rd.)

Lambertville

734-854-4444

quimbysrestaurantandbar.com

Hours

Sun – Th 11:30am-10pm

Fri – Sat 11:30am-11pm

Food orders stop 1 hour before closing