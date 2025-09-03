Chowline: Proud to be Booze Free

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Somewhere in between the Korova Milkbar in “A Clockwork Orange” and Z- Man’s swinging pad in “Beyond the Valley of the Dolls” lies Kava Culture at 4701 Talmadge Road. Located in The Anderson’s old retail store, there’s nary a drop of alcohol in this exquisitely designed taproom, rather they serve a variety of drinks based on kava, a Pacific island root designed to induce a sense of calm and serenity.

In an age where many are turning away from booze, Kava Culture offers a delicious, unique option for those longing for the social interaction of a neighborhood watering hole, but without an impairment of the senses or the health risks associated with alcohol.

A place in time

The 3500-square foot space is a fun, welcoming oasis, featuring comfortable couches, a pool table, a wide selection of board and card games and even a vintage Led Zeppelin pinball machine. Beyond the easy-going, chill environment are the drinks — the undeniable stars of the show. The varied menu can be a little daunting and confusing for the uninitiated, but the helpful kava-tenders are eager to explain everything.

The nucleus of the kava experience periodically provides the patrons in the bar with a bowl of raw kava. As a “toast” everyone shouts “Bula!,” which in Fiji means “good life and good health.” In its raw form, kava tastes not unlike water mixed with clay; very earthy and slightly muddled.

The elixirs themselves come in a variety of flavors, from pear to lemon to watermelon and Kava Culture has a shot menu with at least two dozen other choices.

A sociable experience

Want to feel chilled out yet sociable? Try the Orange Dream, a creamsicle-like drink that leaves a tingle on the tongue thanks to the kava root infusion. For those wanting to feel joyful and happy, there’s the Green Vein elixir, offered in delicious flavors like Tiki Apple. They also serve up hemp-based Delta-9 elixirs and kanna, which gives you an all-of-the-above feeling of bliss.

Behind this opportunity at hip sobriety are Kava Culture franchise owners Chris and Rachel Kaminski, who discovered the world of kava bars while vacationing in Florida, where kava is fairly well known. While in Cape Coral, the couple ventured into a bar called Botanical Brewing, thinking it was a beer microbrewery. To their astonishment, it was an alcohol-free kava bar. Despite being devoted beer connoisseurs, they stayed a while, sampling the kava elixirs, which gave them all the satisfaction of beer, minus the negative side effects. They could drink all day and feel great, then drive without any of their senses being dulled by alcohol. It was a life-changing experience for the Ohio couple.

Getting into kava business

“My wife said ‘Hey let’s see if they’re doing franchises.’ I was about ready to retire anyway, so we paid for our franchise on December 31, 2022 and that got the ball rolling” explains Chris.

The Kaminskis set about bringing a Kava Culture franchise to Toledo. It took a while to convert the space into a sober meeting and hangout place, but they pulled it off, opening Toledo’s first kava bar in February, 2025. The bar has its own unique Midwest spin, including several flat screen TVs to satisfy Toledoans’ appetite for sports viewing.

“In Florida, the kava bars don’t have a lot of TVs, so I had to explain to the CEO how Midwest audiences are different,” said Chris. With the Toledo Kava Culture location already a big hit, the couple plans to open an Ann Arbor location this fall. “Our drinks are a great alternative to alcohol, whether you’re in recovery or not,” said Chris. “We use all organic mixers and no processed ingredients. Kava gives you a great feeling but you can still get behind the wheel and drive.”

Experience Kava Culture, 4701 Talmadge Road, Suite 110. Daily 8 am – 2:30 am. kavaculture.com/toledo-ohio/