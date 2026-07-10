Chowline: Nuh-thing but perfection

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Jamaican restaurant Nuh Apology a labor of culinary love

Rick Ricketts was frustrated.

Having worked in the U.S. Army for several years, including stints in the Middle East, the military life left him exhausted and burnt out. So the Jamaican native, who emigrated to Toledo as a child decades ago with his parents, decided to share the food of his childhood with the residents of the Glass City by opening Nuh Apology.

Deceiving looks, delicious food

Located in a strip mall on Airport Highway across from Swan Creek Preserve Metropark, the restaurant’s looks may be deceiving. The small space hosts a few dining tables and the decor in the space is minimalist. But behind the counter, Chris Christie, a handsome, camera-shy young man with an easy-going smile, stands ready to assemble your order, offering a variety of chicken goat and oxtail dishes, vegetables, macaroni and cheese or other sides.

We asked Chris about the restaurant’s name. Nuh Apology? What does that mean? He explained that it is connected to the song “Nah Apologize” by dancehall reggae artist Sizzla?

What’s in a name?

“The name comes from the fact that we make no apologies about serving 100 percent authentic Jamaican food,” explains Chris. “There’s no cutting corners on flavors or authenticity.”

He’s not joking. Nuh Apology serves the same food that you would eat if you actually visited Jamaica. Many of the dishes contain ackee, a pear-shaped tropical fruit native to West Africa that serves as the foundation of Jamaica’s national dish Ackee and Saltfish — an entree proudly served at Nuh Apology.

With three of us dining at Nuh Apology on our visit, we each ordered different Jamaican entrees from the menu. We tried the stewed oxtail, served in a rich, delicious gravy over a side of rice and beans. We also tried the brown stew chicken, smothered in a rich caramelized gravy that paired very well with the excellent macaroni and cheese (really, this side is remarkable).

No trip to a Jamaican restaurant would be complete without sampling the curry chicken, which Nuh Apologies presents as an expertly spiced serving of bird.

Spice up your life

Owner Rick Ricketts explains that all of the spices used in their food are directly imported from Jamaica, as are the soft drinks; try the pineapple ginger soda for a delicious way to enhance your meal.

Ricketts previously owned Dexter’s on Bancroft. While Nuh Apology has now been open for a couple of months, some of the items on the menu, such as the desserts and breakfast offerings, are not yet being served, but Ricketts promises they’ll be out soon. Overall, Nuh Apology is a welcome new addition to the Toledo culinary landscape, offering a dining experience you simply can’t get elsewhere. “I wanted to do something different in Toledo and this place is my chance to do that,” said Ricketts, who runs the place with his wife Kay. “We’re hoping people like what we have to offer.”

Nuh Apologies 4224 Airport Highway.

Mon – Thurs 11am – 8pm Friday; Sat 11am – 9pm. Closed Sundays. nuhapology.com