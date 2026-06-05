Chowline: De-Luxe Privé

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Monroe Street bistro and lounge wins the gold

Luxe Privé goes for the gold. Literally.

Located on Monroe St., a few blocks east of the Toledo Museum of Art, next to the Peacock Cafe, the interior of the recently opened Luxe Prive, is filled with gold accents — from the wall decor to the gold tableware.

Regal impression

Presenting an appropriately regal first impression, the new downtown restaurant offers great food and drinks in a chic, cosmopolitan atmosphere. A welcoming bar area greets guests as they walk in with mellow R&B music, playing at a pleasant decibel level, fills the dining room. Cool modern art and neon lighting compliment the room surrounding a stage where Luxe Prive hosts karaoke on Friday evenings.

Plentiful options / thoughtful preparation

My dining companion and I ordered cocktails from a drink menu which features a signature lemon drop martini. Our server, a self-assured and composed woman named Tijuana, for a drink recommendation — she suggested a pineapple lemon drop. Feeling tropical, I took the suggestion and the concoction was delicious; not too tart, not too sweet.

Turning our attention to the food menu, we ordered fried green tomatoes, a good culinary barometer for any soul food restaurant. The tomatoes, perfectly fried in seasoned cornmeal, were served with a delicious dipping sauce, a great opening act to our meal.

I ordered an entree of Sweet Heat Ribeye Bites with macaroni and cheese and garlic butter fried rice, while my tablemate ordered Bayou Fried Catfish, macaroni and cheese and Parmesan truffle fries.

First, let’s talk about the macaroni and cheese. At Luxe Prive, it’s presented as a side dish, but as a certified mac-n-cheese connoisseur, I’m here to say that this could be a main course. It’s simply perfect. Cheesy. Gooey. Not too mushy. A perfect 10.

As for the tender Ribeye Bites, they were thoughtfully cooked then tossed in a fantastic, spicy sauce that makes you wish you could take a bottle of it home. The catfish was also a standout dish, well-seasoned and flaky. A damn good catch of the day.

Making memories

Co-owner Victoria Hamilton was conversing with customers, making certain that everyone was satisfied. She related the fond memories she has of visiting the site of Luxe Prive when it was The Blueprint, many years ago. She shared that she had always wanted to

open a restaurant and Luxe Prive is her opportunity. The co-owner, chef Malee Brown, operates the food truck Malee’s Hot Tamales & More.

When we requested our check, we were presented with two separate checks—one for food, one for drinks. Ms. Hamilton explained that this was part of the business arrangement with Ms. Brown–one woman runs the food side of things, the other owns the bar business. An interesting arrangement, but it works.

Luxe Prive is closed on Monday’s, but there’s always something fun and delicious going on during the rest of the week, with $2 tacos and $2 margaritas on Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, from 4-9pm, kids eat free. Thursday is City Workers Lunch, where municipal employees, downtown workers, and Jeep workers eat for $15 (bring your badge). And brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 2pm, with live entertainment on Sundays from noon to 2pm. On Sunday evenings, it’s a special soul food menu from 4pm to 9pm Proudly Black-owned and operated with love and skill, Luxe Prive is a great

addition to Monroe Street downtown. Luxe Prive is located at 1919 Monroe St. Find them on Facebook for hours, menu and more.