Catering Guide 2023

Finding the right caterer for your event can be a tricky process. However, Toledo City Paper is here to help you with our guide to local caterers who provide delicious food and a seamless experience.
Back Forty Catering
Jessica Swanbeck, General Manager
5215 Monroe St.
419-724-7901
Back Forty’s new catering and banquet location offers a beautiful indoor and outdoor space for your next event. The warm and modern interior has seating for up to 110 people, in addition to a private patio space with a fire pit and a second full service bar. Every event is different and the space is flexible for your needs. With a full bar and well equipped kitchen, you can expect the highest quality meat and homemade sides that are hand picked for your crowd.
The Black Pearl
Brad Holler, General Manager
4630 Heatherdowns Boulevard
419-380-1616
The Black Pearl is a casual fine dining restaurant providing an extensive menu of scratch dishes. The restaurant is best known for its specialty prime rib, fresh seafood and wide variety of drinks. The Black Pearl is experienced and licensed to offer catering services for any venue or scale, and is committed to bringing great food and ambience to your event.
Charlie’s Restaurant
George Kyrikou, Owner
6945 W Central Ave.
419-705-0287
Charlie’s is a family-owned Greek/American restaurant that serves everything from fresh ground burgers to homemade desserts. Charlie’s takes pride in serving the same high quality food they would serve at their home dinner table.Visit any of the group’s four locations for a delicious experience, and make sure to take advantage of their catering opportunities.
Saba’s Bistro 1705
Tracy Saba, Owner
1705 Tollgate Drive
419-283-4864
Saba’s is located within the Holiday Inn in Maumee. The menu is built to satisfy customers’ food cravings, from fine dining choices such as Bourban Street Chicken to house favorites like pizza and burgers. Saba’s also offers a bar, an event room and a robust catering service.
Sidelines Sports Eatery
Eric Sitter, Owner
1430 Holland Road
419-474-0000
Sidelines Sports Eatery, in conjunction with Sidelines Italian Grille, Smokehouse 734, 734 @ The Yard and Brick House Commons, has a wide range of locations and food styles for you to enjoy. Whether you need a fully catered event, a small room to hold a meeting or an event space for your wedding, shower or party, Sidelines has you covered.
Souk Mediterranean Kitchen
Moussah Salloukh, Owner
139 S. Huron St.
567-777-7685
Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar has proudly been the go-to option for authentic Mediterranean cuisine in the Warehouse District since 2019. Souk’s flavorful Mediterranean cuisine can also be enjoyed at your private events. Catering options hand-selected by Chef Moussa Salloukh are available for business luncheons, parties, family gatherings and more.