Catering Guide 2023

Finding the right caterer for your event can be a tricky process. However, Toledo City Paper is here to help you with our guide to local caterers who provide delicious food and a seamless experience.

Back Forty Catering

Jessica Swanbeck, General Manager

5215 Monroe St.

419-724-7901

Backfortycatering.com

Back Forty’s new catering and banquet location offers a beautiful indoor and outdoor space for your next event. The warm and modern interior has seating for up to 110 people, in addition to a private patio space with a fire pit and a second full service bar. Every event is different and the space is flexible for your needs. With a full bar and well equipped kitchen, you can expect the highest quality meat and homemade sides that are hand picked for your crowd.

The Black Pearl

Brad Holler, General Manager

4630 Heatherdowns Boulevard

419-380-1616

blackpearltoledo.com

The Black Pearl is a casual fine dining restaurant providing an extensive menu of scratch dishes. The restaurant is best known for its specialty prime rib, fresh seafood and wide variety of drinks. The Black Pearl is experienced and licensed to offer catering services for any venue or scale, and is committed to bringing great food and ambience to your event.

Charlie’s Restaurant

George Kyrikou, Owner

6945 W Central Ave.

419-705-0287

charliesoftoledo.com

Charlie’s is a family-owned Greek/American restaurant that serves everything from fresh ground burgers to homemade desserts. Charlie’s takes pride in serving the same high quality food they would serve at their home dinner table.Visit any of the group’s four locations for a delicious experience, and make sure to take advantage of their catering opportunities.

Saba’s Bistro 1705

Tracy Saba, Owner

1705 Tollgate Drive

419-283-4864

Sabasbistro1705.com

Saba’s is located within the Holiday Inn in Maumee. The menu is built to satisfy customers’ food cravings, from fine dining choices such as Bourban Street Chicken to house favorites like pizza and burgers. Saba’s also offers a bar, an event room and a robust catering service.

Sidelines Sports Eatery

Eric Sitter, Owner

1430 Holland Road

419-474-0000

Sidelinescatering.com

Sidelines Sports Eatery, in conjunction with Sidelines Italian Grille, Smokehouse 734, 734 @ The Yard and Brick House Commons, has a wide range of locations and food styles for you to enjoy. Whether you need a fully catered event, a small room to hold a meeting or an event space for your wedding, shower or party, Sidelines has you covered.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen

Moussah Salloukh, Owner

139 S. Huron St.

567-777-7685

soukkitchenbar.com/catering

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar has proudly been the go-to option for authentic Mediterranean cuisine in the Warehouse District since 2019. Souk’s flavorful Mediterranean cuisine can also be enjoyed at your private events. Catering options hand-selected by Chef Moussa Salloukh are available for business luncheons, parties, family gatherings and more.