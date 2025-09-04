Beer Guide 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Here comes another BEER SEASON! (aren’t they all?) The Toledo City Paper’s Annual Beer Guide is your go-to resource for discovering the best local breweries, pubs, and craft beers. Cheers!

Joseph’s Beverage

4129 Talmadge Rd. | (419) 472-1421

josephsbeveragecenter.com

What’s hot and popular right now?

We have a few hot items this year. Cutwaters – High ABV (alcohol by volume) canned cocktails and Surfsides and Sun Cruisers Vodka based tea or lemonade cocktails with different fruit flavors. Think twisted teas but with vodka.

What’s the newest beer you recommend to try?

Clag Brewing Company. They’re a brewery out of Sandusky that is receiving national acclaim. We’re the only store in Toledo with cans for retail sales because of the partnership we have built.

What’s your current favorite?

Clag Brewing Company. They’re a personal favorite and one of the best in Ohio as well as one of the top breweries in the country — in little, old Sandusky, Ohio.

Ye Old Durty Bird

2 S St Clair St. | (419) 243-2473

yeolddurtybird.com

What’s hot and popular right now?

Fall Beers…Oktoberfest, Ciders and Pumpkin Ales. However, Maumee Bay Glasshopper IPA is a hit all year round!

What’s the newest beer you recommend to try?

Saugatuck Blueberry Maple Stout… not exactly new, but a seasonal favorite.

What’s your current favorite?

Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale.

Inside the Five

Three locations:

127 W. Third Street, Perrysburg | (419) 931-0708

5703 Main Street, Sylvania | (567) 408-7212

1040 N Westwood Ave., Toledo | (419) 720-0415

insidethefivebrewing.com

What’s hot and popular right now?

Our Seltzer, “That’s So Fetch” has been flying off the shelves this year. The flavor rotates, currently it’s Grapefruit, Strawberry Lemonade and Watermelon Lemonade. Inside the Five was named one of the top 10 US Hard Seltzer Brewers this year.

What’s the newest beer you recommend to try?

“Wild About Wheat”, American Wheat Ale. It’s a classic easy drinking beer you can only find at The Toledo Zoo.

What’s your current favorite?

“Megaphone”, Irish Red Ale. It’s a good go to beer any time of year and for any occasion.

Focaccia’s

333 N Summit St.

(419) 246-3354

focaccias419.com

What’s hot and popular right now?

Our Mimosa Flights and Suncruisers.

What’s the newest beer you recommend to try?

Great Lakes Midwest Mimosa Beer.

What’s your current favorite?

My personal favorites are Oktoberfest beers, especially Spaten.

Maumee Bay Brewing Co.

27 Broadway St. | (419) 243-1302

mbaybrew.com

What’s hot and popular right now with customers?

Guests in our taproom really enjoy our Italian Pilsner that we brewed as the official beer sponsor of the Italian Bowl!

What’s the newest beer you recommend to try?

Readers should absolutely come in and try our Triple IPA that we created to celebrate our 30th Anniversary!!

What’s your current favorite?

Asking to name a favorite beer is like asking to pick a favorite child! But, since I’m my parent’s favorite child I can confidently tell you, my favorite beer that we brew is FakeJuice, our year-round hazy IPA.

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.

1210 Jackson St. | (419) 469-2277

quenchedandtempered.com

What’s hot and popular right now?

Our sour Japanese rice lagers have been breaking our sales records. Vibrant and tart, but crisp and clean, they drink a little like a kombucha. We are almost out of our sour peach “Suminagashi”, and are getting ready to keg our newest flavor, a sour pear named “Ito Zogan.”

What’s the newest beer you recommend to try?

Our latest beer release is a rehash of our original amber ale recipe, updated and rebranded —“Farrier” is a solidly mid-malty beer, with lots of flavor and low bitterness.

What’s your current favorite?

My current favorite is our summery “Rusalka,” an apricot honey kölsch. Fruity and refreshing, it is less sweet than a typical fruited beer, and I’m enjoying every last sip of summer while it’s still beautiful outside.