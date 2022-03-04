A Weekend Warrior’s Brunch Bucket List

Updated: March 4, 2022

Some weekends require more than cereal. Maybe you need to fill your belly with carbs to soak up the alcohol. Maybe you want a place to meet up with friends. Maybe you’re looking for an excuse to spend just a little bit longer with that special someone. Whatever your dilemma, brunch is always a good answer. Consider these highlights from Toledo’s many eclectic options.

✓ – Boozy Breakfast

31 Hundred Restaurant & Bar ✓

3100 Glendale Ave

419-324-1795 | 31hundredrestaurant.com

6am-11am, Daily

This elegant restaurant seated within the Radisson Hotel features breakfast all days of the week, serving up early morning classics, like Eggs Benedict and custom-made omelettes, as well as an assortment of entrees from the griddle.

Bar 145 ✓

5305 Monroe St.

419-593-0073. | bar-145.com

Brunch Hours | 11:30am-3pm, Sunday

Some absolutely mouth-watering options await the Sunday diner, including classic chicken and waffles as well as– seriously– the chance to order a whole pound of bacon. Mimosas and Bloody Marys are on the menu, as well.

Basil Pizza + Wine Bar ✓

3145 Hollister Ln., Perrysburg.

419-873-6218 | basilpizzaandwinebar.com

Brunch Hours | 10am-2pm, Sunday

If you love Basil’s creative pizzas, you’ll love its similarly creative new farm-to-table brunch options. From carrot cake pancakes to breakfast pizzas (truly a step above cold leftovers), smoked salmon toast, and a host of vegan and vegetarian options— including vegan biscuits & gravy (yes, you read that right)— everyone will find something to enjoy. Still not convinced? A long list of specialty brunch cocktails, featuring Toledo Spirits and Boochy Mama’s, should seal the deal.

Black Kite Coffee and Pies ✓ — Brunch temporarily not available due to COVID-19

2499 Collingwood Blvd

419-720-5820 | facebook.com/BlackKiteCoffee

Brunch Hours | 10am-2pm, Saturday and Sunday

The fine folks at Black Kite have expanded their brunch offerings with the sandwich experts at Original Sub and Deli creating new brunch menus every weekend. And, yes, Black Kite now offers mimosas, too.

Brim House — ✓ — Temporarily closed due to COVID-19

444 N. Summit St

419-243-7664 | brimhousetoledo.com

Brunch Hours | 7am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday

Stationed inside the Renaissance Hotel, this laidback eatery features an array of signatures, such as Chicken and Corn Waffles, Avocado Tostada and the Crabcake “Benedict,” as well as a Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar starting at 10am.

Champion’s Club Bar and Grille – Brandywine Country Club ✓

6904 Salisbury Rd, Maumee

419-866-3444 | brandywinecc.com

11am-2pm, Tuesday-Friday, 10am-2pm, Sunday

Inside the Brandywine Country Club, Champion’s Club offers great lunch eats most any day of the week, but Sunday’s brunch menu features $4 Mimosas and Bloody Marys, as well as a make-your-own crepes and pancake station.

Doc Watson’s ✓

1515 S. Byrne Rd

419-389-6003 | docwatsonstoledo.com

7am-11am, Tuesday-Saturday | 8am-1pm, Sunday

Bloody Mary Bar | 11am-3pm, Sunday

In addition to traditional sports bar fare, Watson’s also offers a full slate of breakfast options like Steak and Eggs, omelettes and breakfast nachos. Make sure to try their famous Bloody Mary bar, which includes house-infused vodka and $4 Mimosas all day on Sunday.

Firepit Grille ✓

7723 Airport Hwy, Holland

419-724-4441 | firepitgrille.com

10am-3pm, Sunday

Firepit offers classic breakfast staples like biscuits and gravy and French Toast, along with entrees like Smoked Salmon, Roasted Turkey and BBQ Chicken. For those who like some spirit with their brunch, the grille also offers $5 Bloody Marys and Mimosas until 9pm.

The Flying Joe ✓

2130 Preston Pkwy, Perrysburg

419-931-0273 | www.theflyingjoe.com

6:30am-6pm, Monday-Friday | 8am-6pm, Saturday | 9am-5pm, Sunday

This charming coffee shop sits inside Levis Commons, providing a fix of brew to shoppers and passerbys alike. Besides hunger-breaking breakfast pastries, the Joe offers Bloody Marys, Mimosas plus other cocktails to add some spice.

Fowl and Fodder ✓

614 Adams St

419-214-1588 | fowlandfodder.com

9am-4pm, Tuesday-Thursday

8am-8m, Friday and Saturday

8am-4pm, Sunday

Located downtown, this sit-in invites brunch-aficionados to “taste the 419,” including a full-course menu with “Wakey Wakey All Day” breakfast, which features selections like #419Famous Chicken and Waffles, Breakfast Chorizo Tacos and shrimp and grits.

Glass City Cafe ✓ — Temporarily closed due to COVID-19

1107 Jackson St

419-241-4519 | glasscitycafe.net

8am-3pm, Monday-Saturday | 8am-2pm, Sunday

This Jackson St. staple is home to its signature Bluegrass Breakfast from 10am-1pm every Saturday. Alongside the live music, diners can enjoy delicious favorites like the Reuben Omelette or the Glass City Burger.

Hollywood Casino ✓ — Brunch temporarily not available due to COVID-19

1968 Miami St

419-661-5200 | hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

Epic Buffet Sunday Brunch | 11am-4pm, Sunday

Epic Buffet has been a staple of the Hollywood Casino since its opening, offering a variety of all-you-can-eat cuisine for diners taking time out from high rolling on the main floor. On Sundays, the buffet becomes an epic brunch destination, with favorites like biscuits and gravy and custom-made omelettes.

The Leaf and Seed Cafe

116 10th St.

419-407-5333 | theleafandseed.com

Sunday, 10am-2pm

The Leaf and Seed Cafe offers a wide variety of vegan and plant-based menu items, including plentiful smoothie options, bowls and sandwiches, and an in-house bakery!

Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer ✓

1516 Adams St

419-243-6675 | manhattanstoledo.com

10am-2pm, Sunday

Manhattan’s usual menu comes with such New York-themed fare as the South Street Cedar Plank or the Manhattan’s Prime Rib. On Sundays, though, the restaurant becomes one of the premier brunch stops in Toledo, featuring a slew of traditional breakfast items, as well as a bottomless coffee and Mimosa included.

Patron Saints Brewery ✓

4730 W. Bancroft #8

419-720-2337 | PatronSaintsBrewery.com

5pm-10pm, Wednesday & Thursday | 4-10pm, Friday

Noon-10pm, Saturday | 10am-2pm, Sunday

Patron Saints may seem like an unusual idea for a brunch option, but the presence of area food trucks offering unique brunch options make it a winning choice. In addition, the Brewery’s Sunday Funday Brunch features craft beer, beermosas, seltzermosas and a fun twist on a Bloody Mary using hard seltzer instead of vodka.

Plate 21 ✓

3664 Rugby Dr

419-385-2121 | plate21.business.site

7am-4pm, Sunday-Thursday | 10am-3pm, Friday & Saturday

Those seeking a coffee fix with their brunch should swing into Plate 21. The shop features a multitude of drinks supplied from Michigan-based Madcap Coffees, alongside various selections of sandwiches, pastries and more.

Plate One ✓

420 Madison Ave

419-385-2121 | plate-one.business.site

8-2pm, Monday-Friday | 10am-3pm, Saturday

Sitting below the Ohio Building downtown, this modernized coffee shop features an expanded breakfast and lunch menu from its Plate 21 derivative. Couple your meal with a cocktail or beer after 4pm.

Rumors ✓

5205 Monroe St

419-841-4529 | rumorstoledo.com

8am-11pm, Monday-Thursday | 8am-12am Friday and Saturday | 8am-10pm, Sunday

Brunch bargain hunters would be well served to check out Rumors, which in addition to its amazing dinner menu featuring falafil, steaks and more, offers half-price breakfast items until noon and continues serving until 5pm.

Sunrise Skillet ✓

1855 S Reynolds Rd

567-315-8866 | facebook.com/SunriseSkillet

7am-2pm, Daily

A cozy joint for a great home-style brunch, Sunrise’s signature feature is—surprise!— skillets; Big Western, Cajun style, Ranchero and more. There’s plenty of other breakfast entrees to satisfy your hunger.

Ye Olde Durty Bird ✓

2 S St Clair St

419-243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com

Bloody Mary Bar | 11am-3pm, Sunday

The classic gastropub offers its own take on brunch with a selection of irresistible options, like a Bloody Mary Bar and Mimosas and their signature Big Country Open Face Sandwich. The Bird also hosts live jazz from 1-4pm for those looking to please their ears as well as their taste buds.