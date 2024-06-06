A Tipple in Toledo: Quenched & Tempered June Events

With June already upon us, the anticipatory buzz of a hot Toledo summer is afoot. To beat the heat, there is nothing better than a cold refreshment to kick back. Lucky for us, at Quenched & Tempered Brewing Company, the month of June holds plenty of events and activities to do exactly that.

Tuesday, June 11, 7pm

Try your skills out in a Euchre Tournament on Game Night.

Thursday, June 13, 7pm

Sit back and enjoy or participate in Open Mic Night.

Saturday, June 15, 12pm

Join in on the B-Team Bike Club’s “Bicycle Block Party.”

Thursday, June 20, 7pm

Come listen to a talk on amphibians by Mason Murphy with the purchase of a pint.

Friday, June 21, 7pm

Listen to live music by Jake Pilewsky at the Beer Garden Music Event.

Saturday, June 22, 4pm

Grab a treat for your dog along with special drinks and games at Dog’s Night Out.

Tuesday, June 25, 7pm

Bring your friends to the infamous Euchre Tournament.

Thursday, June 27, 7pm

Enjoy a book club discussion of Project Hail by Andy Weir.

Saturday, June 29, 11am

Run (or walk) in the 5k Fun Run with the Brewery Running Series.

Saturday, June 29, 6pm

Appreciate live music by the Fritz Byers Band.

June Tuesdays, 6pm

Connect with the rider community at the Toledo Vintage Bike and Rat Rod Night.

June Tuesdays, 7pm

Come play your favorite games at the weekly Game Night.

June Wednesdays, 6:30pm

Test out how well you know your fun facts at Trivia Night.

For more details on these events, visit its site: quenchedandtempered.com/events.