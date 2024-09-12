2024 Momentum Festival Begins Friday Sept. 19

Explore interactive art pieces at the 2024 Momentum Festival.

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo’s annual 2024 Momentum Festival is set for Sept. 20 through Sept. 22. This year the festival will be held on N. Superior St., and include both indoor and outdoor spaces for attendees to examine and explore.

“This space provides an opportunity to utilize Toledo’s fabric and architecture to create a sense of density, focus and intimacy,” The Arts Commission wrote on the website.

There are several different exhibits to explore at the 2024 Momentum Festival, including the Local Artists Exhibition, Anchor Art and the Momentum | Intersection exhibition.

Several local artists will be on display in the Local Artists exhibition. Large-scale, interactive and spectacle pieces will be available to view in the Anchor Art exhibit and the Momentum | Intersection glass exhibition will also be on display beginning Friday, Sept. 18 at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Glass Pavilion.

An Artists Market will also be available for attendees to explore and shop artwork on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be various performances and film showcases that happen throughout the weekend.

Attendees can also enjoy food and drink from food trucks and various bar locations during the festival.

The Momentum Festival began in 2017 as an annual festival to celebrate Toledo’s vibrant community through arts and culture. The festival is made possible with generous donations by local businesses and individual donors.

For more information on The Art Commission of Greater Toledo’s 2024 Momentum Festival, visit theartscommission.org/events/momentum.