Bloody Mary Roundup

Looking for a snack perched on a glass? The Bloody Mary has been satisfying the hungry and thirsty since the early 1900s. Want to find the best Mary for you? Check out our round-up of the best local spots. You’re welcome.

Attic on Adams

1701 Adams St | 419-243-5350 | facebook.com/AtticonAdams/

The Attic on Adams creates an impeccable Bloody Mary with a secret house-made mix, hot pepper infused Vodka, and as an added option, cucumber juice for a gazpacho twist. The Sunday Bloody Mary is extra special, served with bacon and extra toppings not offered throughout the week.

Sunday | $4 (2-8pm)

Daily | $6

Bar 145 & Reset

5305 Monroe St | 419-593-0073 | bar145toledo.com

Sundays | 11:30am-1am

Looking for a little extra fun with your Bloody Mary? The 145 Bloody Mary Bar features 50 Cent’s EFFEN® Vodka, both regular and cucumber variety.

Sunday | $8

Daily | $5.50

Bar Louie

4105 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg | 567-318-1050 | barlouie.com

Bar Louie starts their Mary off with a Zing-Zang based mix, Absolut Peppar vodka, and then kick it up a few degrees with their special “Bar Louie Hot Sauce” among other spices. They then top this Ultimate Mary with lemon, lime, bleu cheese olives, provolone, pickle, bacon, celery, and a celery salted rim!

Daily | $5.75

Ultimate | $9

Basil Pizza

3145 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg | (419) 873-6218 | basilpizzaandwinebar.com



Basil Pizza & Wine Bar in Perrysburg offers a vibrant Sunday brunch from 10 am to 2 pm, featuring their signature Hot-Blooded Mary. This bold cocktail combines Tito’s vodka, Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix, hot sauce, jalapeño syrup, and red pepper flakes for a spicy kick. For an extra $2, you can upgrade with a Little Kings Cream Ale shooter. Located in Levis Commons, Basil pairs its brunch offerings with handcrafted stone-fired pizzas and a curated wine selection.

Daily | $10

Bier Stube

5333 Monroe St | 419-841-7999 | bierstubetoledo.com

The Stube has crafted a delightfully simple Mary with a house-made mix topped off with pickles and olives. During football season, they also run a special Mary with a topping consisting of sausage, olives and various cheeses.

Daily | $6

Cocoa House

7400 Lewis Ave, Temperance, MI | 734-224-7051 | facebook.com/Karascocoahouse/

Sundays | Noon-5pm

Don’t let some bartender decide what you do or don’t want to adorn your tomato-based vodka beverage. If you want shrimp, prosciutto, salami, bacon, pickled veggies, cheese, etc. in your ice cold Mary, Cocoa House lets you built your own monstrosities.

Regular | Vodka + $2.50

Danny’s Cafe

600 Dixie Highway, Rossford | 419-469-7311 |dannyscaferossford.com/

Saturday and Sundays | 11am-1pm

The “Mother Mary” is topped with bacon, celery, pickle, bleu cheese olives, okra, pepperocini, lemon, lime and celery salt. This must try bloody mary is only offered on the weekends.

Sat/Sun | $11

Deseo Modern Mexican

3137 Central Ave | 419-214-0583 | deseo.restaurant/



Stop in for a traditional bloody mary or try a bloody maria, made with Mezcal smoky tequila, served with a beer chaser topped with a Tajin rim.

Daily | $13

Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd | 419-389-6003 | docwatsonstoledo.com

Bloody Mary Bar | Saturday, 7am-3pm & Sunday, 11am-3pm

Distinguish your Mary with American staples including house-infused vodkas: hot pepper, bacon, or garlic pepper variety.

Sat/ Sun | $5.50

Daily | $5

The Dorr Street Cafe

5243 Dorr St | 419-531-4446 | facebook.com/DorrStreetCafe/

What’s in the classic Bloody? Three drops of A.1., three drops of Worcestershire, three drops of Frank’s Red Hot, three olives, celery, and vodka. This perfect trifecta of a drink achieves a prime flavor with their signature house mix and is then taken to the next level with added celery salt and pepper.

Sundays | $3

Daily | $3.75

Everyday People Cafe

309 S. Main St., Suite D, Bowling Green | 419-353-0136 | facebook.com/EverydayCafeBG

If you want variety, visit the good folks at Everyday People. Sure, you can stop in any day of the week for their traditional Bloody Mary, but if you’re feeling adventurous, you wanna stop by for Mega Mary Sunday. Every week the artists at Everyday People will concoct a brand new spin on the classic beverage, with imaginative toppings galore.

Traditional Bloody Mary | $6-7, depending on vodka

Mega Mary Sunday | $8-10, depending on ingredients

Executive Diner

2516 W Sylvania Ave | (419) 472-3447

Executive Diner offers classic breakfast and brunch fare with a twist—yes, they serve spirits. They’re known for strong Bloody Marys, mixed just right to accompany your eggs, pancakes—or even a hearty omelet. If you’re after a relaxed brunch spot with a drink in hand, this one’s a solid pick.

Daily | $7

Firepit Grille

7723 Airport Hwy, Holland | 419-724-4441 | firepitgrille.com

Firepit Grille doesn’t discriminate against “different” Mary lovers offering four delicious pint-sized Bloody Marys. Each Mary is rimmed with celery salt and each mix has been chosen to achieve a balanced taste profile.

Sunday | $5

Daily | $7

Fleetwood’s Tap Room

28 N St Clair St | 419-724-2337 |

hensvilletoledo.com/fleetwoods-tap-room

Their selection of over 48 beers on tap is impressive, but they also have a Bloody Mary that will give any baseball fan the mojo needed for the big game. All the fan has to do is name a vodka and spice level and let Fleetwood’s do the rest.

Daily | $8

Foccacia’s

333 N Summit Street Ste 100 | 419-246-3354

focaccias419.com

Focaccia’s 419 in downtown Toledo is a cozy, family-run spot known for its vibrant brunch vibe—and their Bloody Marys don’t disappoint. Patrons rave about “shockingly underrated Bloody Marys” that come stocked with bold flavor and plenty of personality. Worth stopping by for breakfast or weekend brunch and finding out what creative twist they’ve added to your drink.

Frogtown Johnnie’s

6725 Central Ave | (419) 863-2297 | frogtownjohnniesbarandgrille.com

Frogtown Johnnie’s Bar & Grille brings the perfect mix of brunch and game-day fun to Toledo. Known for its bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am – 2 pm, this local favorite pairs bold flavors with a laid-back, sports-bar vibe. Sip your spicy, garnish-loaded Bloody while catching the latest game or playing a round of pool.

Daily | $6 (well liquor)

Great Black Swamp Brewing Company

GBSBrewing Co., 2250 Tedrow Rd, Toledo, OH 43614

26611 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg | 419-873-6101 | greatblackswampbrewing.com



GBSB has turned the Bloody Mary into an art, starting their masterpiece with Zing Zang mixer, a choice of eight vodkas, an array of intense flavors achieved with spices and sauces, olive and pickle juice, and their house-made “special sauce.”

Daily | $6

Hannon’s Block

619 Monroe St | 419-407-5146 | hannonsblockrestaurant.com

Located in Toledo’s Warehouse District, Hannon’s Block Restaurant serves up American classics in a stylish, historic setting. Their take on the Bloody Mary is worth seeking out: reviewers mention it in brunch and happy-hour contexts, noting a solid presentation and flavor. Whether you’re there for brunch, cocktails, or a casual evening, their Bloody Mary is a tasty part of the mix.

Daily | $8

Homeslice Pizza

28 S St Clair St | 419-724-7437 | www.homeslice419.com

Homeslice reinvents the Mary through their signature house mix and toppings. Topped with olive, lemon, lime, and pepperoncini, this Mary is sure to satisfy all walks of life with a serving of unexpected spices and flavors which mingle on the palate.

Daily | $5

ICE Restaurant & Bar

405 Madison Ave. | 419-246-3339 | icetoledo.com

From top to bottom, an exceptional choice. This Toledo favorite begins with their house-made mix made using Tony Packos pickle juice and goes from there with olive, lemon and lime. Each Mary is made with either Smirnoff or Grey Goose.

Inside the Five

5703 Main St., Sylvania | 567-408-7212 | insidethefivebrewing.com

You can either sample Inside the Five’s standard Bloody Mary, or dare yourself to tackle their Ultimate version garnished with meats, cheeses, candied bacon and more.

Daily | $6

Ultimate Bloody Mary | $14

Levi and Lilacs Coffee Pub

301 River Rd Suite 101, Maumee | (567) 402-4308 | leviandlilacs.com



Levi & Lilac’s Coffee Pub in Maumee is a cozy spot for coffee, brunch, and weekend cocktails. They serve locally roasted Iron Bean coffee, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, muffins and more. Their Bloody Mary is a brunch favorite, perfect alongside their light fare. The welcoming atmosphere, friendly staff and inviting café vibe make it ideal for a relaxing morning or casual meet-up. For evening spirits, the adjacent Whiskey Room offers cocktails and live music, adding versatility to the experience.

Daily | $8.50

Mail Pouch Saloon

14260 Airport Hwy. | 419-825-5502 | eatmailpouch.com

You will not go hungry while satisfying your drink craving on Sundays at Mail Pouch. A full platter of foods (pork sliders, chicken chunks and much more) come as part of your order on Bloody Mary Sunday.

Sunday | $32.99

Manhattan’s Pub ’n Cheer

1516 Adams St | 419-243-6675 | manhattanstoledo.com

Sunday Bloody Sunday! Manhattan’s has something for everyone with a bomb-diggity Bloody Mary Bar and full breakfast buffet every Sunday.

Sunday | $5.50+

Daily | $5.50+

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

27 Broadway St | 419-243-1302 | mbaybrew.com

This satisfying and refreshing Bloody Mary is one of the most intriguing on the list. Each Mary is topped with whatever is fresh in the kitchen. No two Marys are alike because the servers like to have fun with them.

Daily | $5

Rosaria’s on 3rd

135 W 3rd St, Perrysburg | (567) 898-2121 | rosariason3rd.com



Nestled in downtown Perrysburg, Rosaria’s on 3rd serves up coastal-Italian flair in a stylish setting. Their brunch menu features the standout “Third Street Bloody Mary” — crafted with Effen Blood Orange vodka, house Bloody Mary mix, and a splash of Peroni. Rich with flavor, this drink delivers a vibrant citrus-twist and a touch of beer finish, making it a perfect companion for the weekend crowd.

Daily | $13

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N McCord Rd. | 419-866-5007 | rosiesitaliangrille.com

Every Sunday, Rosie’s brunch menu sees its own spin on the Mary, though if you want premium vodka there will be an upcharge.

Sundays | $6.50

Tony Packo’s

1902 Front Street | 419-691-6054 | tonypackos.com/index.php

Loaded up with Hungarian sausages, pickles and cheese, this Bloody Mary is a must try.

Daily | $8

Wesley’s Bar & Grill

1201 Adams St | 419-255-3333 | wesleysbar.com

Sticking with the basics, Wesley’s takes Zing-Zang to the next level by adding Worcestershire, salt, pepper, Sriracha powder, vegan mustard, and a splash of pickle juice. For an added kick, Wesley’s has a special cajun-seasoned rim upon request.

Daily | $5

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S St Clair St | 419-243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com

Feelin’ Durty? Stop into Ye Olde Durty Bird for a flavor-infused Bloody Mary with their signature housemade mix, “The Filthy Durty.”

Sunday | $9.50+

Daily | $6.50+

5 Pints

1519 Eleanor | 419-214-9030 | facebook.com/5pintstoledo/

Made with homemade bloody mary mix, this delicious 5 Pints cocktail is a must-try. Stop in and grab a mega bloody mary

Daily | $14

Know of any great Bloody Marys we missed? Let us know at [email protected]!