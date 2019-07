Nothing says summer in the city like an outdoor movie night with snow cones, tacos and popcorn! The Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center is showing Selena in Nana’s Garden for a Tacos with Tia and Tio Movie Night complete with performances of Selena’s music from Yvonne Ramos-Ybarra of Yvonne y Fuego.

8-11pm | Friday, July 19

Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center,

1225 Broadway St. | 419-241-1655

sqacc.org | Free