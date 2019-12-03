This silent night has been “Shelved”

Celebrate the season with laughs and scares as One Stoplight Productions and Cullen Park Productions present their holiday-horror-comedy Shelved with a special screening at the Art and Performance Center of West Toledo. The story of a secret spy for Santa— who bears a striking resemblance to some Elves who may or may not be on Shelves— who goes off script and terrorizes a family, Shelved is an inventive and creepy twist on some holiday favorites.

$5 | 7:30pm | Thursday, December 12

Art and Performance Center of West Toledo,

2702 W Sylvania Ave. | 419-464-8148 | cullenpark.com