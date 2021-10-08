Tell Your Storied: Local Video Company Honors Personal History

Though we are in the digital age, younger generations have never experienced painstaking documentation of the history of the community. It takes time to write down autobiographical evidence to be remembered, and for stories to be shared. We live in an ‘instant age’ where the information you seek can often be found in your pocket. The process of gathering and recording information about people is often overlooked. The depth of feeling behind the words left behind by those who have gone before us could be lost.

For Toledo resident (and City Paper freelancer) Joni Johnson, the process of gathering and compiling the stories of the community isn’t just a job, it’s a passion. As a teenager, Johnson discovered a love of the past through the words of her loved ones. She shared a loving and talkative relationship with her grandmother, Gertrude, who taught Joni the importance of ‘the threads that bind us.’ No matter how separated we appear, we are all people working together for better lives and ultimately, better stories.

With the passing of her grandmother and other relatives, Joni felt a deep sense of loss. Prompted by their absence, she looked to preserve their voices, keeping a part of them with her. Her grandmother’s words were captured in writing from an interview Joni had done when she was in the eighth grade. The idea of preserving the words and voices of loved ones became a passion — a desire to always be able to hear the voice, even though the loved one may be gone. That passion led to Storied, a company Joni started to capture the essence of a person on film.

The Process in The Act

Storied creates short documentaries, developing “innovative archives for future generations.” The Storied team interviews the subject, a more extensive process than a general Q&A session. Joni initially has a meet and greet with the subject to get to know them and to learn their preferences.

On the day of filming, the process often begins with shots of the subject’s home and family photos or treasured keepsakes. This often includes images of the subject peacefully existing in their home space. Then the recorded interview, with the subject calm and focused, captures the true essence of the person, as accurately as possible.

Once the recording is complete, post-production adds appropriate music and the interview is edited to turn it into a mini-masterpiece for each family. The final products vary in length, ranging around 20-30 minutes. The final result is a treasured keepsake of a beloved family member, whose voice is now easily accessed.

Flexible and Variable

Storied reaches beyond simple personal profiles to anyone with a story to share.

Package pricing ranges from $850-$1,000. Check out tellyourstoried.com for more information.