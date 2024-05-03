Oregon Library Classic Movie Nights Are Back

Before COVID-19 shut down the world in 2020, the Oregon Branch Library regularly held its Classic Movies series at the Oregon Library. But, with the onset of a potentially deadly worldwide virus that caused a global pandemic and turned our reality into what resembled an on-screen Hollywood post-apocalyptic nightmare, the event stopped.

That was until sometime last year when a library patron mentioned to Adult Services Librarian Rebecca Roberts that she was disappointed that the classic movie series was no longer happening. Roberts looked into the matter and added the classic movie series to the library’s adult programming. The series has been back in full swing since June 27 with a showing of Singin’ in the Rain.

“Classic movies are attractive to a wide range of ages. Since one of my goals is to expand our services for our older population, I liked the inclusiveness of the classic movie series,” Roberts said.

Communications manager for the Toledo Lucas County Library Kristi Kopanis says there are a group of eight to 10 regular seniors that gather for the event every month, as well as a mix of new faces. The staff has started to serve popcorn, chocolate, soda and water, among other snacks during the event and have noticed many attendees stay after the movie to meet and mingle. The films are shown on a screen approximately 56’’ long x 90’’ wide.

On May 28, from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, the Oregon branch will show the 1955 James Dean classic, Rebel Without a Cause. The event is free and there is no need to reserve a seat. This 1955 coming-of-age classic stars James Dean, Natalie Wood, Sal Mineo and Dennis Hopper (making his film debut in a small role). In 1990, the Library of Congress added Rebel Without a Cause to its National Film Registry, deeming it “culturally, historically and aesthetically significant.”

events.toledolibrary.org/event/9763904