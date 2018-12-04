Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki Releases December 13

The release of Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki is almost here, and fans of Miyazaki’s anime classics, like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, are likely to find this documentary account of his return to film very insightful. The film follows the director as he returns to Studio Ghibli to create a short entitled Boro the Caterpillar and the frustration he finds with the increasing reliance on CGI. Never-Ending Man explores the challenges and, ultimately, the value of collaboration across generations.

$9.50-$11.50 | 7:30pm Thursday, December 13

Cinemark Fallen Timbers 14 and XD, 2300 Village Dr. West,

Ste. 1700 | 419-878-3898 | cinemark.com