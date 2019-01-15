MLK Social Justice Film Series—Screening ‘Ferguson: A Report from Occupied Territory’

The MLK Social Justice Film Series presents a free screening of Ferguson: A Report from Occupied Territory in tribute to those affected by police brutality and to the memory of Martin Luther King Jr’s leadership on civil rights issues. The documentary covers the protests, residents’ reactions to Michael Brown’s killing, and overall racial tension that has filled so many with anger and a call to action. Ferguson is a film that highlights the strife many residents of the city still experience daily.

4pm-6pm | Sunday, January 20

Build Institute | 2701 Bagley St, Detroit

detroitteam@werepair.org | Search series on Facebook to RSVP | Free