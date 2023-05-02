May 2023 Film Notes: Motorcycle Racing, Screenwriting

The Godfather Of Motorcycle Racing: Paul Schlegel

No, he’s not Al Pacino or Marlon Brando, but he is “The Godfather.” The Toledo Trail Riders is presenting “Paul Schlegel: The Godfather of Motorcycle Racing,” at the Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St., Maumee. Saturday, May 13 at 6pm, those looking to learn more about a local motorcycle racing legend can come hear the story of Schlegel. He has countless local, regional and national motorcycle racing accomplishments, and Todd Productions is working with the TTR to honor his legacy. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit paulschlegelmovie.com.

Put The Pen To The Paper With FilmToledo

Do you want to become the next big screen writer? Get started with FilmToledo’s Business of Screenwriting Workshop. Head to the Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St., on Thursday, May 18 at 6pm where FilmToledo will give you information about screenwriting and lead a workshop. Interested screenwriters can learn about writing for film and television, and even write your own sample to get started. For more information or to go to the event, visit facebook.com/reelFilmToledo.