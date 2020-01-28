Filmmakers are given 48 hours and several requirements— to film at least one scene in Maumee, to use one specified line of dialogue and to use one designated prop. Then, in two days, they must write, direct, shoot and edit a short film. Follow the rules of the Maumee Film Festival’s 48-Hour Film Challenge, beginning at 6pm at the Maumee Indoor Theater. Finished films will be screened during the 2020 Maumee Film Festival, March 6 and 7.

6pm | Friday, February 7

Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee

419-897-8902 | maumeefilmfestival.com