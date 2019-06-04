“Mary Poppins Returns” Screens at Promenade Park

Does a spoonful of sugar really make the medicine go down? Maybe. It’s hard for us to imagine dry-swallowing that granular texture without choking, but we aren’t here to call BS on the sweetness of Mary Poppins— we’re too excited about her comeback in the 2018 film Mary Poppins Returns. See the magical nanny return years after her original visit at this free outdoor screening during ProMedica’s Family Movie Night at Promenade Park, presented by Paramount Advantage. Enjoy family activities, entertainment, interactive activities from Imagination Station and more. Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

5:30-9pm | Saturday, June 15

Promenade Park, 250 Water St.

promedica.org | Free