Jam in Woodsdale Park

The City of Toledo’s summer free movie series comes to a close on Thursday, August 20 with a screening of Space Jam at Woodsdale Park. A family-friendly event, attendees are welcome to bring a blanket and enjoy the movie in a safe

outdoor environment with social distancing guidelines observed. Originally released in 1996, Space Jam stars Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny in a film inspired by a series of classic Nike ads. A sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, is scheduled to be released in 2021 starring LeBron James.

7:30-9:30pm.

1226 Woodsdale Park Dr.

419-936-2020. facebook.com/cityoftoledo. Free