Film Notes Sept. 2023

Free Movie Wednesday at Parkside Drive-In

Looking for a budget-friendly movie night away from home? The Parkside Drive-In, located in Oregon, hosts free movies every Wednesday until October. The free movies are part of their Community Nights, with hopes community members will come to experience the drive-in. Movie selections range across many generations and genres including “Grease,” “Sixteen Candles” and “Planes, Trains & Automobiles.” Parkside Drive-In, 4500 Navarre Avenue.

Visit parksidedrive-in.com or call 419-635-7575.

Bowling Green State University Presents Screen-Play

As part of their Weeks of Welcome, Bowling Green State University presents Screen-Play – Staged Readings of Screenplays. Screen-Play includes two informal readings and a Q&A with the authors. “Long Distance” by BGSU alumna Seraiah Proctor, follows a long distance couple who realize an online relationship and living together aren’t the same. “The Goons” by BGSU senior Sophia Encina dives into the difficulties of communication in a relationship and the fear of commitment. Free, Sept. 19 from 7:30 pm to 9 pm in Olscamp Hall, Room 117.

Visit events.bgsu.edu.