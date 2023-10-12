Thursday, October 12, 2023
Home Events

Film Notes October 2023

By Riley Runnells
Seats
Check out the film events in Toledo this month.

Hocus Pocus at the Valentine Theatre

the sanderson sisters
Photo provided via YouTube.

Get into the Halloween spirit with the Valentine Theatre’s presentation of the family-friendly Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. The film follows three sister witches as they come back from the dead one Halloween night to take back the town as their own. Part of the Silver Screen Classic Film series. Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St., Friday, Oct. 13. 7:30 pm. Tickets $5. valentinetheatre.com

Sing Along with “Encanto” at the Stranahan 

encanto poster
Photo provided via Disney.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film comes to life in a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band performing all the hit songs from the beloved soundtrack. Tuesday, Oct. 17. 6 pm. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. Tickets from $23.75 to $145. stranahantheater.com.

Previous articleIndependent Project “The Lifeguards” Filming in Sylvania
Next articleThe Michigan Theater Welcomes Lucinda Willams
Riley Runnells

Recent Articles

Explore

Magazines

© 2023 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO