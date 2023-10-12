Film Notes October 2023

Hocus Pocus at the Valentine Theatre

Get into the Halloween spirit with the Valentine Theatre’s presentation of the family-friendly Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. The film follows three sister witches as they come back from the dead one Halloween night to take back the town as their own. Part of the Silver Screen Classic Film series. Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St., Friday, Oct. 13. 7:30 pm. Tickets $5. valentinetheatre.com.

Sing Along with “Encanto” at the Stranahan

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film comes to life in a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band performing all the hit songs from the beloved soundtrack. Tuesday, Oct. 17. 6 pm. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. Tickets from $23.75 to $145. stranahantheater.com.