Film Notes November 2023

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Film at the Parkside

The concert tour that took everyone by storm is now here in film form. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will screen at the Parkside Drive-In, 4500 Navarre Ave., Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 5. Adults $10, kids 5-12 $5.00, 4 and under free. Movie times vary. parksidedrive-in.com

Tree City Film Festival Screening

The 11th annual Tree City Film Festival’s 50-hour Challenge invited teams of filmmakers — professional, student, non-professional and “armchair” producers — to write, shoot, edit and premiere their own short films in just 50 hours. Head to Nederhouser Hall at Sylvania’s Olander Park to see the films, Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6 pm. Pizza, popcorn, local brews and the best local films in Sylvania. Awards for first place ($500), second place ($250) and audience choice ($100). $10 in advance, $12 at the door. sylvaniaarts.org/tree-city-film-fest

FilmToledo Hosts Business of Screenwriting course

Join FilmToledo to learn about the world of writing for film and television and write your own sample. Adults 18 and over are invited to the Toledo Main Library, 325 N Michigan St. on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. 419-259-5200. events.toledolibrary.org/event/8652211

Jewish Community Relations Council Film Series

Guests are welcome to join the JCRC for one or more of these topical and timely movies, which are being presented by the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Greater Toledo’s Jewish Community Relations Council. November’s movie choice is The Red Sea Diving Resort, and will show Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 pm at the Franciscan Center of Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. form.jotform.com/jewishtoledo/jcrc-film-festival-registration