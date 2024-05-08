Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Film Notes May 2024

By Riley Runnells
Check out the film events in Toledo this month.

Local film The Lifeguards premieres in Maumee

Local writer/director Johnny Antonini wrote and directed The Lifeguards, a film which he shot in Sylvania. The script is loosely based on his own Sylvania experience as a lifeguard, and he describes the film as a coming-of-age comedy in the tradition of Dazed and Confused or The Sandlot. The now completed film premiers Thursday, May 2, 5 pm.  Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St. $15. maumeeindoor.com 

Oregon Library continues Classic Movie Series

Visit the Oregon Branch Library for their screening of the Classic Movie of the Month. This month’s selection is the 1955 classic, Rebel Without a Cause. Watch the drama starring James Dean and Natalie Wood.  Tuesday, May 28.  2pm. 3340 Dustin Road. 419-259-5250. Toledolibrary.org

