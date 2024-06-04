Film Notes June 2024

Toledo Trail Riders Presents: Paul Schlegel Documentary Film

Paul Schlegel’s vision to promote motorcycle racing to a new level created a story about a Toledo man who persevered in the sport to get bigger and better. Saturday, June 8. Time TBD. Maumee Indoor Theater, 501 River Road. 419-897-8902. maumeeindoor.com

Toledo Jewish Film Festival

The Jewish Federation & Foundation of Greater Toledo is hosting its annual Toledo Jewish Film Festival, featuring five films from June through July. On Monday, June 17, catch Remembering Gene Wilder at 7 pm, and on Monday, June 24, see iMordechai at 7 pm. All films are shown at Southview High School, 7225 Sylvania Ave. $10 general admission, $45 for the series package. 419-724-0351. jewishtoledo.org

Musical Film Series presents The Sound of Music

Join the Bedford Branch Library for a screening of the classic, The Sound of Music. With hits like “So Long, Farewell,” “Do Re Mi,” and more, watch Julie Andrews soar as Maria. Tuesday, June 18, 1 pm. 8575 Jackman Road, Temperance, MI. Community Room. monroecounty.librarycalendar.com