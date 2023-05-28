Film Notes June 2023

Summer Films Under the Starry Sky

The former Sundance Drive-in Movie Theater is open for business this summer, under new leadership and with a different name: the Parkside Drive-In, which was the name of the theater when it first opened in 1949 as a single-screen outdoor cinema.

A recent fundraising campaign raised enough money and community support for the nonprofit organization Save Our Screen to keep the Drive-in from shutting down completely. This year it’s open for business with screenings nightly. As a thank you to the community for its support, Save Our Screen’s Community Night will be held each Wednesday night this summer, offering free admission, special treats and theme nights.

Film screenings will be offered each night of the week and tickets can be purchased online or at the box office. Early bird tickets (purchased online before noon the day of the show) are $7.50 adults, $2.50 children 5-12, and free for kids 4 and under. Regular tickets purchased online or at the box office are $10 adults, $5 for children 5-12, and free for kids 4 and under.

No outside food or drink is allowed at the Parkside Drive-In, as sales of concessions drive the theater’s success. No need to worry, though, there is a robust menu of goodies available to enjoy while you watch the big screen. The menu features soda and popcorn, pizza, hot dogs and hamburgers, nachos, candy and churros. 4500 Navarre Ave., Oregon. 419-635-7575. parksidedrive-in.com.

Party in the Park

Promedica Live presents several free, outdoor film screenings for families this summer at Promenade Park. Come early for the screening and enjoy family events on the lawn, like activities with Imagination Station, an inflatable dragon slide and airbrush tattoos! DJ Frankie Jaye and Friends will spin music until showtime arrives at 8pm. Family events begin at 6pm. The series kicks off on Saturday, June 24 with “Raya and the Last Dragon,” continues on Saturday, July 22 with “DC League of Super-Pets,” and culminates on Saturday, August 12 with “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Concessions are available for purchase and include ice cream, milkshakes, malts, popcorn and candy. Promenade Park, 400 Water St., Toledo. promedicalive.com.